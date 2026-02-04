

The Miami Heat’s commemoration of the 2006 championship, their first in franchise history, highlighted their biggest problem: they don’t have the guy.

It’s no secret that’s been the case since Jimmy Butler bolted, but the halftime ceremony made it as obvious as a stain on a white shirt. The team started another skeleton crew lineup, and that was a big reason why they were in a 17-point ditch at intermission, yet Bam Adebayo was playing.

Dwyane Wade walked onto the court, showered with praise as he lifted the trophy over his shoulders, and it almost made one forget how hopeless the team looked. CJ McCollum made sure to remind everyone when he turned into a supernova in the third quarter, and Jalen Johnson put on the finishing touches in the fourth.

Coach Erik Spoelstra’s frustration was unmistakable. He cited defensive problems but refused to acknowledge the absence of Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins as a factor in the defeat.** Had he admitted that it was, it would have thrown players under the bus, and that’s not his style, if he can help it.

Nonetheless, there will be nights in which the defense does not show up, and expecting that side to bail them out is a tough ask when they don’t have a star player producing on offense. Scoring at a higher level makes the opponent check the ball more, slowing how quickly they cross half-court. That buys time to set up schemes.

Tuesday night was a shot of reality

As impactful as Bam Adebayo is, he can’t be molded into the guy. Defeats like the one to Atlanta, when more was needed from somebody, confirm it.

There is little to no hope for teams in the playoffs without one of those star players. Let’s have a brief history refresher examining the best players on the last 10 title teams:

Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Jayson Tatum

Nikola Jokić

Stephen Curry (2x)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Kevin Durant (2x)

Anyone who looks further will keep finding players on their level or somewhere close.

Of course, the Heat have tried to upgrade, pursuing Damian Lillard in 2023 to pair with Butler, and have recently been in the mix for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Until they get someone on that level, they’ll be trapped in the middle, or better put, the NBA’s inferno. It’s not a winning strategy to build through there because you are more likely to pick a high-level role player than a star.

Keep in mind that Alonzo Mourning, the first star in team in history, was the second pick of the 1992 draft. Wade, the most important player in franchise history, was the fifth pick, and LeBron James, the most talented to ever wear the uniform, was chosen first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. If a team can't trade for the top-shelf guys, they have to draft them.

Imagine Spoelstra, who coached back-to-back champions, under oath on the state of the Heat. It’s hard to believe he’d say then that they have enough.