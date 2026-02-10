This statistic is the supreme disappointment of Miami Heat season
In this story:
As the All-Star break approaches, there's a lot to lament about this Miami Heat season, on and off the court.
The record isn't ideal, just one game over .500. The position in the standings is the same as what the head coach said would not be satisfying -- smack in the middle of the play-in. The trade deadline has passed, and the singular target (Giannis Antetokounmpo) proved unattainable for now,as so many superstars have been, and no other reinforcements were added. Nikola Jovic, fresh off a contract extension, looks lost, and a roster spot has been lost to the travails of the suspensed Terry Rozier.
But this may be the most disturbing statistical development of this season.....
With the news that both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell will miss Wednesday's pre-break finale in New Orleans against the Pelicans, that means that the two primary projected scorers will have played just 143 minutes together, over eight games. Just for context, that is the 57th-most combination on the Heat so far. For context, it is 11 fewer minutes than Simone Fontecchio and Kasparas Jakucionis have played together.
Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo are the most-used combination with 951 minutes, and Wiggins and Powell have collaborated for 947.
It's Herro's availaility that has been the major problem, of course. He's played in just 11 games, with Powell missing three of those. The Heat are 3-5 when they both play.
While it is easy to say now that the pairing might not have worked anyway, that neglects all the high hopes that many had prior to the season. Herro's ability to play on and off the ball, and score in the mid-range (with floaters especially) and from deep, combined with Powell's lethal catch-and-shoot stroke was supposed to open everything up for everyone else.
It hasn't happened.
And even on those rare occasions they've shared the court, it's been more taking turns than truly making the other better. Perhaps this would have improved with more repetitions, but Herro's third significant ailment of the season (ribs now after ankle and toe issues) has seemingly shelved it for good.
Powell has used his expanded role to make the All-Star team and even with his current back trouble is expected to compete in the Three-Point Shootout (a contest Herro won last February) this Saturday and in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, after Herro got an invite to the latter in 2025.
But this wasn't supposed to be an either-or, for all but 143 minutes, not even enough to make up three complete games.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick