This statistic is the supreme disappointment of Miami Heat season

As the All-Star break approaches, there's a lot to lament about this Miami Heat season, on and off the court.

The record isn't ideal, just one game over .500. The position in the standings is the same as what the head coach said would not be satisfying -- smack in the middle of the play-in. The trade deadline has passed, and the singular target (Giannis Antetokounmpo) proved unattainable for now,as so many superstars have been, and no other reinforcements were added. Nikola Jovic, fresh off a contract extension, looks lost, and a roster spot has been lost to the travails of the suspensed Terry Rozier.

But this may be the most disturbing statistical development of this season.....

With the news that both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell will miss Wednesday's pre-break finale in New Orleans against the Pelicans, that means that the two primary projected scorers will have played just 143 minutes together, over eight games. Just for context, that is the 57th-most combination on the Heat so far. For context, it is 11 fewer minutes than Simone Fontecchio and Kasparas Jakucionis have played together.

Powell & Herro played 143 minutes together prior to the All-Star break.



That is the Heat's 57th most-used combination.



Jakucionis and Fontecchio have played 11 more minutes together. https://t.co/9bnafcBOGm — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 10, 2026

Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo are the most-used combination with 951 minutes, and Wiggins and Powell have collaborated for 947.

It's Herro's availaility that has been the major problem, of course. He's played in just 11 games, with Powell missing three of those. The Heat are 3-5 when they both play.

While it is easy to say now that the pairing might not have worked anyway, that neglects all the high hopes that many had prior to the season. Herro's ability to play on and off the ball, and score in the mid-range (with floaters especially) and from deep, combined with Powell's lethal catch-and-shoot stroke was supposed to open everything up for everyone else.

It hasn't happened.

And even on those rare occasions they've shared the court, it's been more taking turns than truly making the other better. Perhaps this would have improved with more repetitions, but Herro's third significant ailment of the season (ribs now after ankle and toe issues) has seemingly shelved it for good.

Powell has used his expanded role to make the All-Star team and even with his current back trouble is expected to compete in the Three-Point Shootout (a contest Herro won last February) this Saturday and in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, after Herro got an invite to the latter in 2025.

But this wasn't supposed to be an either-or, for all but 143 minutes, not even enough to make up three complete games.