The race in the Eastern Conference standings is tightening as the regular season enters its final stretch. The Miami Heat have started to build some momentum, winning two games in a row and six of their last nine, and currently sit in the 8th spot, just one game back from the 6th seed.

With only a small gap separating several teams in the middle of the conference, every game over the final weeks could have major playoff implications. Avoiding the Play-In Tournament has been a priority for Miami, as securing the No. 6 seed would guarantee a playoff spot and extra rest heading into the postseason.

With that in mind, we asked our writers: On a scale of 1–10, how confident are you that Miami can secure the sixth seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament?

Ethan J. Skolnick

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

​​Major Passons

My confidence in the Heat is about a 5/10. If they were reliably healthy, I would push it to a 6/10, but I just don’t trust they will stay healthy. Basically, it would not shock me one bit if they got the 6 seed, but it would also not surprise me if they ended up with the 8-9 seed. The Heat have yet to prove they can be consistent for long stretches since the start of the year.

Tony Mejia

1- It's impossible for anyone to say with any certainty they're confident Miami will be able to do anything outside of qualifying for the postseason with one of the East's 10 best records. The Heat are capable of finishing No. 6 and avoiding the play-in, but their inconsistency has been the only thing you can count on, given their meltdowns in the second half of games. Unless Erik Spoelstra finally lets Kel'el Ware emerge to ensure he's a positive x-factor as a difference-maker going forward, Miami looks like the type of team that can beat or lose to anyone on any given night. The Heat’s saving grace is that the 76ers and Magic don't look reliable either.

