Cavaliers seriously depleted for rematch with surging Heat

When walking into this week of high level Eastern Conference match-ups for the Miami Heat, that 6-4 start to begin the season was even more important.

They had some games coming up they were expected to drop, but they put themselves in a position to survive it.

But well, that hasn't been the case at all.

The Miami Heat took down the Cavaliers in their first match-up on Monday night in wild back and forth fashion, before Andrew Wiggins finished things off with a lob finish at the buzzer.

Just 48 hours later, the Heat and Cavs would be matching up in Miami one more time, but the Heat find themselves with the upper hand yet again.

Darius Garland (toe), Donovan Mitchell (rest), Evan Mobley (rest), Max Strus (foot), and Jaylon Tyson (concussion) are all OUT tomorrow against the Heat, per @AmNotEvan



Larry Nance Jr. (knee) remains questionable pic.twitter.com/5NCDWXyfDK — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) November 11, 2025

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are reportedly getting the night off due to "rest," while Darius Garland (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (concussion) will also not be suiting up.

Without three Cavalier starters and one core bench piece, that leaves Miami in serious position to steal both of these games at home. But you can't mark that second win in just yet.

As many Miami Heat fans know, sometimes these are the toughest games to pull out. A team full of guys with nothing to lose in the NBA are the most dangerous bunch. But the Heat's new style simply puts them in a much better position than year's past.

When facing a depleted team like the one on the other side in year's past, it was easy to fall short with the Heat's in the mud style. All of a sudden it's a one possession game late into the fourth quarter of a clutch game, and a couple rough plays lead to an embarassing loss on their home floor.

Now that you have some real offensive firepower across the roster, along with some legitimate depth, it seems the path to taking care of business is much clearer.

If the Heat can get off to an 8-4 start across their first twelve games with the injury problems of their two best players, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, it's a story that'll begin to linger outside of local discussions and into the national scope.

Will the Heat hold off a Jarrett Allen and Lonzo Ball led Cavs team on Wednesday night? Time will only tell.