The Miami Heat struck out at the trade deadline, again.

They didn't acquire their whale in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They didn't acquire Ja Morant.

And the Giannis dream is dead; their offer won't be good enough come Summertime as the rest of the NBA will evaluate the playoffs and if they are a Giannis away. Giannis would have to directly ask for Miami, so what could the Heat have done better, and what do they have to do in the future to get back to contention?

Asset Management

It starts with this simple fact. If the Miami Heat had put themselves in the position to land a player like Giannis, the deal would have been completed, they would have the best offer now and, in the future, and Andy Elisburg, Pat Riley, and company would get their well-deserved flowers, but they haven't. They traded a first round pick for Terry Rozier, which was the most hurtful factor, but they have failed to sell high on assets (Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins and others), they have attached second round picks (Haywood Highsmith) and ran out of ammo, and they continue to overvalue their own talent.

And it's the Heat way, they want to win, they want to field a competitive roster, and they want these opportunities to arise, but simply put they weren't in the position to land Giannis, or another star.

With the way the Heat do things, and their constant seat in the middle ground, things get difficult, especially with free agency essentially dead in the modern NBA. So, the Heat have a choice, once again wait, or do something against their core philosophy.

Embrace a Step Back

This, is the right choice, the choice that the Miami Heat will never make. Although they have a "competitive" roster, they aren't contenders. They are a middle of the pack team that doesn't have an alpha, they don't even have a Jimmy Butler, and thinking this team can win an NBA Championship is blasphemous.

This year, the Heat actually own their first-round pick, in a stacked NBA Draft, filled with blue chip talent and capable, franchise altering players. The problem is, the Heat will make the play-in, and certainly try and make the playoffs. They have never traded up in their franchise's history, and have picked as high as 2nd (2008).

They always do a great job finding talent, whether in the first round, the second round, and the undrafted department, but they haven't found themselves in a position to draft in the top-10 since 2105 when they drafted Justice Winslow.

Since then, they have drafted Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kasparas Jakucionis, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo, and Precious Achiuwa in the first round. The more puzzling part when we look at this, is their inability to embrace the young guys, and give them the minutes to potentially develop into future stars.

This year alone, there is Cam Boozer, Aj Dybansta, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff Jr. and many others. Could the Heat get lucky like they have in the past, sure, but the talent difference and likelihood of becoming an All-NBA player decrease pick by pick as shown in this graph created by Adel Burton.

They won't change

Tanking is the new meta, but the Heat have shown no signs of changing their ways. The Arison's won't sell the team, Andy Elisburg won't tank, Pat Riley embraces the "Heat Culture" and the Miami Heat won't take the step back.

But if they won't take the step back, they must, begin to at least follow step one, and sell high on assets, or even just sell on them in general to elevate their war chest. Ensure that the next time a star becomes available they are in the prime position to make the move, the one that they have failed to make over this decade.

