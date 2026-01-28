Thanks to trading the man on the far left of this image the Miami Heat only have two tradeable first round picks.

The Terry Rozier trade which many including myself thought was a good trade at the time hangs a dark cloud over not only the Miami Heat but the NBA. The Miami Heat traded Kyle Lowry and their 2027 first round pick for Rozier.

In the modern Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams must have a pick at least every other year, meaning right now the Miami Heat can only include their 2030 and 2032 first round picks in a deal.

Had they had that pick in 27' they could trade 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032. But they don't, however there is an avenue to make that possible, and it involves a player I have been advocating for trading.

Andrew Wiggins.

Here is the layout as framed by Barry Jackson.

Remember, if the Heat can deal anyone not needed in a Giannis package (Wiggins?) for a 2027 first-rounder, Miami instantly would go from having only 2 tradable firsts (2030 and 2032) to having 4 tradable firsts (2026, 28, 30, 32) if Miami removes protections on Charlotte pick,… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 28, 2026

Why trading Wiggins already made sense

Wiggins is an elite isolation defender, is great off the ball, and is having a career year from beyond the arc. He is one of the best "available" wings and Miami has to explore a potential trade.

Sure, Wiggins is a piece that would help if Miami had Giannis, but Miami would need a high volume three-point wing, much like Milwaukee has in AJ Green.

And for the Heat, everything needs to be on the table to acquire Giannis, once you acquire him, you do whatever else it takes to make it work, but you worry about this step by step.

Further explanation from this article:

Why the Miami Heat should trade Andrew Wiggins

The Miami Heat only have two first round picks available for trade, and don't have the necessary package to acquire a super star --like Giannis-- without parting with young talent like Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Kasparas Jakucionis, along with the available picks. And for a long time, the Miami Heat have failed to sell high on many assets, but they cannot make the same mistake with a player like Wiggins. The Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors have all been suggested as options and they each have valuable assets --including picks-- that Miami would surely want in return. Wiggins has a player option at the end of this season and could stay with a contender if the fit works. Austin Dobbins

If Miami can garner a first-round pick, especially one in 27' for Wiggins, they have to make that move, otherwise maybe he is an asset in a trade for Giannis (salary purposes) and can help Miami either way.

But if Miami acquires a 2027 first round pick, from say the Warriors, and other assets in return like Jonathan Kuminga, and Buddy Hield (a proposed deal) Miami would have four first rounders that they can send, Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jukucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and many others. Giving the Heat the best deal, that blends proven young players with draft capital and can help propel Milwaukee back to contention.

Trading Wiggins already made sense, but he actually may be the key to all of this for Miami.

Pat Riley, Nick Arison, and all others in the Heat front office will be busy working the phones until February 5th --potentially beyond-- and maybe this is finally the year they land the super star they have been looking for.

