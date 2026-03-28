Dwyane Wade Claps Back After Patrick Beverley Says James Harden Is Better

There’s been a renewed debate across the NBA world lately, who is the better all-time shooting guard behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant: Dwyane Wade or James Harden?

For most fans, especially in Miami, that conversation has never really been close. Wade has long been viewed as the clear No. 3 shooting guard ever. Patrick Beverley added fuel to the debate by saying Harden is not only better, but that “it’s not even close.”

“My career was hit by injuries and I still had a top 75 career. You don’t know the wrath of me as a player you only know a portion, and you still couldn’t f*ck with me then”



-Dwyane Wade to Pat Bev https://t.co/8jG6Zx1Ivm pic.twitter.com/fDsIR6MRt6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 27, 2026

Wade Responds And Makes It Personal

Wade addressed Beverley’s comments head-on, pushing back on both the comparison and the credibility behind it.

“I don’t understand how you can have a conversation about me and state facts, and when you’re never as good as me… where is your facts to say that someone is better? Don’t you ever fix your mouth to say that.”

He also pointed to something that often gets overlooked when comparing careers:

“My career was hit by injuries and I still had a top 75 career. You don’t know the wrath of me as a player, you only know a portion.”

That’s a reminder, Wade’s prime, especially in the mid-2000s, was as dominant as any guard we’ve seen.

What Beverley Was Arguing

Feb 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverly (21) before a game against the Washington Wizards at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Beverley wasn’t trying to disrespect Wade entirely, but his argument leaned heavily toward offensive skill and individual production.

“When it comes to a player that can score, get to the free throw line, pass out of the pick-and-roll… James Harden is the better player than Dwyane Wade.”

“I don’t even think it’s close.”

He doubled down by separating team success from individual greatness:

“People get it confused ‘cause they think about, ‘D-Wade won a championship’… But championships, that’s a team award… you have to go James Harden.”

That’s where the debate really splits.

The Real Difference: Impact vs Numbers

There’s no denying Harden’s offensive resume. He’s one of the most gifted scorers the game has ever seen, elite in isolation, lethal in the pick-and-roll, and one of the best foul-drawers in NBA history.

Wade dominated both ends of the floor. He was a relentless attacker, an elite defender at the guard position, and one of the most clutch performers of his era. And most importantly, he translated all of that into winning.

3× NBA Champion

1× Finals MVP

Multiple deep playoff runs as the focal point

And it’s worth repeating, Wade led the Miami Heat to a championship in just his third season, before LeBron James ever arrived. That 2006 run alone is something Harden has never matched.

The Bottom Line

This debate will continue, especially in an era where stats carry more weight than ever. But Wade’s response was a reminder that greatness isn’t just about what you produce, it’s about what you accomplish.

And from his perspective, there’s nothing to argue about.