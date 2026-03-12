Dwyane Wade demands Miami Heat uphold his standard

After what was a night of historically epic proportions that saw the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo score 83 points in one game, the franchise player was asked by media members after the game about Dwyane Wade's comments recently, where he claimed there isn't much of a "buzz" in the city of Miami about the Heat anymore.

Adebayo responded with some jokes about Wade's age in regards to him being out and about, while implying Wade's comments were somewhat used as motivational bulletin-board material for him and the Heat. Now, Wade has something to say about all of it.

"My comment about the buzz, it's cultural. It's about the culture, right? And I say that as somebody who spent a lot of time in Miami, I was there before [Shaquille O'Neal]. We played basketball in Miami before Shaq. It was no buzz in the city. Then Shaq came, and when I say buzz, I'm talking about grocery stores. I'm talking about barbershops. I'm talking about all the things outside of the arena," Wade began. "You feel the buzz because that's what they're talking about. That's what they're representing. That's their arguments, because the buzz is there, right? So I said I was out there in Miami for the 20th anniversary [of the Heat's 2006 championship] and I wasn't out. I was just in the city. I go to dinners or something like this and I'm just like 'Man, like, where's our energy at? Like, where all the stars at?'

Dwyane Wade addresses his comments about Miami having ‘no buzz’ 😳



“When I said that I meant like, where the stars at? We had Beyoncé sitting court-side, Jay Z, we had everybody! When I was there I just felt something was missing. I felt that when Shaq was there, the big 3 era… pic.twitter.com/UroSEXF6Yy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 12, 2026

"And so when I was out there, I was like 'Something's missing' and I felt that [buzz] when Shaq was there, obviously we felt it, when the big three era was there, we even felt that when Jimmy Butler was there," Wade continued. "Jimmy Butler had the streets buzzing."

Wade, who played about 14.5 of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat, (including the last season-and-a-half that he spent playing alongside Adebayo), wanted to clear up his intentions with the original comments he made.

"It's not disrespect. It's standards, and if the Miami Heat don't want me to have standards on the players, that's on them, I will have it. I will always have a standard for the organization, whether I'm a part of the organization, whether I'm allowed in the doors, whether I'm never allowed in the doors, because I gave so much to the organization. I have a lot less millions in my account for that organization," Wade remarked. "I have a lot less stats on the board because I gave up what was individual for what was pushed on us as a standard, as a culture and what we about. And so if we about that, then I'm gonna hold us to that standard, and so, my standard isn't [the Play-In Tournament]. That's not my standard."

The Heat have been a mainstay in the Play-In Tournament since 2023, making their way into the Playoffs each time, with the first time resulting in a Finals trip and the next two coming out to be not-very-competitive first round series losses.

"But ultimately, when you know it's coming from one of your OGs, just like I called Bam when he was struggling this year, just like I gave him that vote of confidence to get his (bleep) back on track, just like [Udonis Haslem] called him as well. We in those moments of celebratory moments and we also in those moments when you need to pick it up and I and our team need to pick it up and we need more. That's who we are."

Wade, the consensus greatest player in Heat history, put a cherry on top of it all by flipping his comments on its head.

"It's nothing personal, right? Not coming from me. It's a standard that I hold as the statue out front and as the banners that's there. I hold a standard and that's all it is for me," Wade concluded. "So, is the buzz in the city right now? Damn right. I wish I was in Miami right now. The buzz is back in the city, let's go."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket