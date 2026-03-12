Dwyane Wade shares his thoughts on Bam Adebayo's 83-point game

After scoring 83 points in one game and pulling off one of the most wildly unpredictable performances in the league's history, Bam Adebayo continues to receive praise from the game's greatest. This time, it was the Miami Heat's greatest, (who played with him for 1.5 seasons), who made sure love was shown.

"I just watched the fourth quarter and I was just sitting back and I was looking at Bam and I was just like: 'Who is this dude?' I'm telling you, I've never seen Bam on attack like this. And sometimes, like he has so many responsibilities on the basketball floor for the Heat, right? Like he came into the league as a as a defender, as a pick-and-roll guy to the basket, then he kind of developed into a guy who the Heat started running the offense through, and so his job was to make sure he get everybody involved, running the pick-and-rolls, doing all that at the elbow, etc.," Wade said. "Then he started bringing the ball up the court, running [point guard], and so like, I've watched the evolution of Bam's progression of his game, and it's been beautiful to watch a guy's progression that didn't come in with a label of a scorer or offensive player, but you've watched the progression of his offensive talent kind of like come to the surface."

"And so I'm sitting back, bro, and I'm just watching, I'm amazed that this kid that I remember watching when he first came in, he was just raw, and I remember [Udonis Haslem] and I having a conversation about Bam, and it wasn't like, 'Yo, Bam could be in the record books for scoring one day," Wade added. "It was like, 'Man, he can be one of the greatest to ever play in this organization' and we want him to actually go and challenge all the records because that's what records are for, and that's the only way your organization is going to get to a place of relevancy in every generation and every decade, if a new player come in and challenge the norm, right? And so we want Bam to challenge the norm. We want Bam to get all the records."

Adebayo, who has made three All-Star teams, five All-Defensive teams, been an irreplaceable cog for for three long Playoff runs, was never expected to average around 20 points per game as he's hung around for many years now, much less break a record once thought to be untouchable.

"I'm watching this and I'm thinking about the the photos that he posted of the trailer that he grew up in on 76 Church Lane, and I'm sitting back and they panned to his mom and I'm just thinking about like, 'I know this' because I'm a part of a story like this, where they pan to my mom and we come from nothing," Wade stated.

