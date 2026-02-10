Embarrassing Miami Heat loss to actively tanking Utah Jazz

Another quick turnaround for the Miami Heat, as they faced off against the Utah Jazz at home just 29 hours after a win in Washington over the Wizards.

Norman Powell and Pelle Larsson joined Tyler Herro on the injury report, as they were all sidelined for this one. The open starting lineup spots went to Simone Fontecchio and Kel'el Ware, as the Jazz put out a big front-court in that first unit.

In typical Heat fashion, they got out to an early first quarter double digit lead, before falling behind from that point on. They finally regained the lead mid-way through the fourth as Utah sat their starters. Yet somehow, they lost this one in the end.

But let's get into some takeaways:

1. The rookie's three ball.

It wasn't just a one game thing for Kasparas Jakucionis, after he scored 22 points in Washington a day ago while shooting 6 for 6 from deep. He followed that up tonight by starting 3 for 3 from deep in the first quarter, pushing that to 9 straight three point makes before missing his 10th. His shot has never been an issue when giving his form the eye test, as there's no hitch in sight. But the obvious shift is his confidence to pull-up even when there's a late contest. Teams aren't glued to him off the catch, and he's taking advantage of it.

2. Dealing with the Utah Jazz.

This team may appear to be tanking with certain decision making late in games, but they are no slouch to play against. That giant front-court along with skilled scorers across the board is a tough match-up for this Heat team without their two best scoring guards. The Jazz dominated the glass as expected, out-rebounding Miami 32-21 by halftime. Also if we eliminate that hot shooting from Jakucionis, they shot 6 for 22 at half. Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr didn't shoot perfect from the field, but Utah shot 12 more shot attempts in that first half, which allowed them to get out to a 9 point lead.

3. The fourth quarter run vs tanking Jazz.

The Heat made a late third quarter run behind a bit of a Bam Adebayo redemption offensive run with 11 in the quarter. Miami still trailed by 3 into the fourth, as the Jazz are not-so-secretly trying to tank. It wasn't easy trying to find separation, as Miami couldn't get past a one possession lead until 4:05 in the quarter. An Andrew Wiggins catch and shoot three ball followed by a lob and dunk in transition finally pushed the lead to five, as the Utah Jazz starters sat on the bench and watched. Yet somehow, Utah wouldn't go away. A team trying to lose just looked like the better group, as Brice Sensabaugh drained a three to take a two point lead with 41 seconds left. Down 2 with 8 seconds left, the Heat had ball to tie or win, and Jakucionis misses a corner three to win. Bad, sad, and embarrassing loss.