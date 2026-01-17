Erik Spoelstra clarifies his comments at Heat big man Kel'el Ware

Thursday night against the Boston Celtics wasn't the best night to be the Miami Heat's second year big man Kel'el Ware.

He played a short stint in the first half, benched in the second half, and received some backlash from his head coach Erik Spoelstra postgame that he's been stacking days in the wrong direction as of late.

Coach Spo on Kel'el Ware not playing in 2nd half:



"With Kel'el i know thats a lightning rod topic. He needs to get back where he was 7/8 weeks ago where i felt he was stacking good days. He's stacking days in the wrong direction now" pic.twitter.com/hvsugUK5Y6 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 16, 2026

"I get it with some young players: sometimes you subconsciously play poorly to say 'Hey I'll play poorly until you play me the minutes I think I deserve, then I'll play well,'" Erik Spoelstra stated in that postgame press conference. "That's not how it works."

Those comments turned the public into a 48 hour time of speculation, considering if these problems are happening behind the scenes leading to this reaction.

But prior to this game tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Coach Spoelstra clarified and corrected some of his comments that came after an embarrassing loss.

Erik Spoelstra on his comments on Kel’el Ware the other night:



“I didn’t articulate that in a good way and that wasn’t fair to Kel’el.”



“I’m fully invested about the opportunity to develop Kel’el…We’re gonna give him everything we have to become the player he can become.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 17, 2026

"I didn't articulate that well," Spo began after being asked about the comments. "That wasn't fair to Kel'el."

"What I'll say is I'm fully invested and invigorated about the opportunity to develop Kel'el," Spo continued. "And our staff feels the same way. We're going to give him everything we have to make sure he becomes the player that he wants to become, the player we need him to become."

No doubt there's going to be lapses with this young player. Might be a bad defensive possession mixed in. Probably a bad stretch even.

But with the current situation of this Heat team, they can't shy away from this young big. Making him a centerpiece of minutes and propping him up needs to be made a priority.

"I look back at where he was last year at this time, and where he is now, I think he's remarkably improved," Spo threw in at the end. "Not only his approach, but his work ethic, his professionalism, and his game."

This is undoubtedly a true statement, but the true read of a quote like this is not only trying to manage the player out there on the court, but the asset behind the scenes.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors circle, and other big names get linked to Miami per usual, highlighting key assets is pretty much the name of the game.

With three rotation guys out for the Heat against the Thunder tonight, Kel'el Ware will have plenty of opportunities. It's just about him taking advantage of them, and the staff prioritizing keeping him on the floor for more than one stretch.