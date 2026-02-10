The Miami Heat have been really good against teams below .500 this season, but this game against the Utah Jazz was not a good example. Even though Miami was missing 3 starters this should not have been close. The Jazz even apologetically rested Lauri Markannen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the 4th quarter but that still was not enough for the Heat to get the victory. This loss brings Miami’s record to 28 – 27 and leaves them in 8th of the Eastern Conference.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: D

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Vince Williams Jr. (0) protects the basketball against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kel’el Ware did not have his best game by any measure. The 2nd year center was having difficulty guarding the formidable frontcourt of the Jazz. This was the biggest reason for his disappointing performance as he was in foul trouble the whole game, which limited his minutes. He ultimately fouled out after playing for just 14 minutes, which was a big blow to the Heat.

Another important note was how the Jazz were able to get so many offensive rebounds in this game early. Now this is not all Ware’s fault, but he does play a big part. In total their rebounding advantage was a big reason the Jazz were able to get the lead and then sustain it. Ware, and the whole team, need to do a better job of ending a defensive possession with a rebound.

Kasparas Jakučionis – Grade: A-

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kasparas Jakučionis has started to break out. He seems to be figuring out how the NBA game flows and is getting better by the day. Though this game he was not able to generate a lot of assist he made up for it with his scoring. Jakučionis was the Heat’s most reliable scorer and gave them a massive boost off the bench.

This was the rookies second game in a row hitting 6 threes and at one point he hit 9 straight threes which ties a franchise record. As Jakučionis continues to grow I think we will see many more productive game where he makes a big impact. He could have had a special moment to end the stellar night, but he was unable to hit the game winning three late. Jakučionis finished with 20 points. 3 rebounds, and 1 assists

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: C-

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) dribbles the basketball as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a lackluster performance against the Jazz, a team he should dominate. Specifically, Jaquez Jr. struggled to make his shots and honestly, I did not agree with some of his attempts. I always like it better when he is attacking the basket relentlessly than settling for some threes. There should also be no game where he logs 7 field goal attempts but 3 of them were from behind the arc.

The thing Jaquez Jr. did well was get to the free throw line in the 2nd half. He was more aggressive and he was rewarded with fouls. He ultimately shot 8 free throws and made 6 of them to carry his scoring for the night. He also did a good job of passing and setting up teammates. He finished the game with only one turnover to 5 assists which is something the Heat would take very game. Jaquez Jr. totaled 9 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

