Superstar statistical run for the Miami Heat's Giannis package

It's been widely said and largely assumed that the current Miami Heat, and all of its players, have a ceiling.

It sure hasn't looked that way this week.

Instead, two Heat players have looked elite, doing things over the past two games that put them in elite company.

Two Heat players, one of whom has been maligned by the fans and the other who has been tested by his coach -- and both of whom were believed to be the headliners of any Heat attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee in February.

Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets, Kel'el Ware put up a statline that spoke to his versatlity and elasticity, and one that made you wonder what the 21-year-old can someday be. Prior to Friday, no reserve in NBA history had ever recorded 15 or more points while collecting 10 or more rebounds while also accumulating at least five blocks and at least five steals.

Ware, unbelievably, accomplished that comfortably.

Ware had 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals -- and did it while missing only one of eight shots (77.8%).

According to StatMuse, that combination (the four counting stats with a field-goal percentage over 65) has only been reached in a game by Dwight Howard, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson.

And there was another notation of The Dream.

Over his last two games, Kel'el Ware has come off the bench and recorded:



24 rebounds

10 steals

7 blocks



Prior to Ware, the last NBA player to reach all three of those stats over any two-game span was Hakeem Olajuwon in January 1989. OptaStats

Ware's passionate, dominant performance got the attention of his teammates, all of whom praised him afterward for his progress.

Tyler Herro was among those teammates. "Best thing about Kel’el he wants to learn, he wants to be great," Herro said. "You see the potential he can tap into — 7 blocks, should’ve been 8 and he’s continuing to get better."

Herro is five years older than Ware, and in his seventh season not his second, and there's been much debate about whether he's already tapped all of his potential, with limited upside to reach a superstar level. But that didn't seem the case the very next night, in a much more competitive environment in Charlotte, against the surging Hornets.

As a starter, not a reserve like Ware, Herro was electric offensively from the start, finding his three-point form (making his first six of them) while playing a sublime floor game. The man simply couldn't miss, even down the stretch, leading the Heat to one of their more impressive wins this season, in light of how the Hornets have been playing.

Herro became just third player in Eastern Conference history to register 33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and eight three-pointers in a game.

All in all, not bad for a team that doesn't tend to test the statistical limits.

We'll see if anyone else on it can do something spectacular on Sunday, when the East-leading Pistons visit.