Heat's double bigs return, the rookie shines and more youth movement takeaways

On Super Bowl Sunday, it was a get right game for the Miami Heat after a rough loss on Friday night in Boston against the Celtics.

The Heat were without Pelle Larsson for this one, as well as Tyler Herro, while Myron Gardner snuck into that first unit for the night.

Miami went down early in this game after a hot Wizards start in that first quarter, but the Heat responded effortlessly to control this Washington team the rest of the way.

So let's discuss some takeaways from this win:

1. The Miami Heat's double big lineup returns.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives the the basket between Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) and center Alex Sarr (20) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena.

Even though it wasn't a starting combo, the double big lineup of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware made its return tonight in Washington, and it shined. Cleaning up the offensive and defensive boards against an uneven Wizards group is one thing, but they were clicking next to one another, honestly looking much more comfortable. High low actions, three-balls from each of them, aggressiveness, and of course an Adebayo poster dunk...over Ware. With the way this season is currently positioned, it's a combo that constantly has you wanting more.

2. A hopeful role for Kasparas Jakucionis.

Feb 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts a after a three point basket against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Capital One Arena.

Kasparas Jakucionis got a rotation spot back over Dru Smith today, mostly due to the speed of the game fitting the rookie. But it shouldn't revolve around match-ups, as the youth of this roster needs to be prioritized. He knocked down three early triples in his opening stint, as help was being sent at the bigs often, leading to open kick-outs. But the story for him wasn't his shooting, it was his passing. He's been a heavy off-ball player all year, but his biggest strength is his vision. His usage increased in that regard in this one, and his crafty passing shined, mostly to Adebayo as a fun two-man combo. Not only should Jakucionis play more, but his point guard skills should be leaned into.

3. A Norman Powell note.

Jan 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.

It's been a fantastic offensive season for Norman Powell. He will be a first time All Star because of his scoring punch he's given Miami this year, but that's not all he will be participating in. It was announced today he will also be competing in the Three Point Contest on All Star Saturday night. He came up big in that area tonight in Washington, shooting 5 for 10 from deep, after going 3 for 7 from three last game in Boston. Why is that important? He started to struggle from three recently as he was dealing with some back tightness, before missing some time due to personal reasons. It would appear that's improving with his play, although he was ruled out later in the game due to that same back tightness, which also could just equate to a 30 point blowout.