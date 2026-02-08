Heat vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 8

The Miami Heat are coming off a terrible loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, blowing a 20-point lead to fall to just one game over .500 this season.

On Sunday, Miami will look to bounce back as a road favorites against the Washington Wizards, who are playing a back-to-back.

Washington lost by double digits against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon in a battle between two of the worst teams in the NBA. The Wizards have actually won four of their last 10 games, and they made some moves ahead of the trade deadline (adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis) that could make them an intriguing team in the East playoff picture next season.

Miami is looking to avoid falling to the No. 9 or 10 seed in the play-in picture by the end of the regular season, but it has to play better down the stretch to make that happen. The Heat rank just 15th in net rating this season, and they are without guard Tyler Herro (ribs) once again on Sunday.

This is the first of four meetings this season between these division rivals, so who has the upper hand to cover?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -10.5 (-110)

Wizards +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: -455

Wizards: +350

Total

235.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Heat vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), MNMT

Heat record: 27-26

Wizards record: 14-37

Heat vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – out

Bam Adebayo – probable

Kasparas Jakucionis – available

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Nikola Jovic – available

Pelle Larsson – doubtful

Norman Powell – questionable

Terry Rozier – out

Andrew Wiggins – available

Dru Smith – available

Wizards Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Heat vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Bam Adebayo 11+ Rebounds (-170)

Washington has struggled on the glass all season, and I shared in today’s best NBA props for SI Betting why that makes Adebayo a great prop target:

Even though he’s averaging 9.8 rebounds per game this season, I think Adebayo is a great pick to finish with 11 or more boards on Sunday afternoon.

The Wizards rank 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game, making this a great matchup for the Heat big man. Adebayo has picked up at least 11 boards in five of his last eight games and 10 games since the start of January.

During this eight-game stretch, he’s averaging 17.5 rebound chances per game, which is way up from his season-long average of 14.8 rebound chances per night.

I think he could have a huge game on the glass against a Washington team that struggles offensively and plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.

Heat vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Wizards are a near impossible team to bet on – especially on a back-to-back – but I don’t love the idea of laying double digits with a Miami team that is five games under .500 on the road.

So, I’m looking to the total in Sunday’s contest.

These teams are No. 1 (Miami) and No. 6 (Washington) in the NBA in pace this season, and that’s led to the Heat playing a bunch of high-scoring games. Both of these teams have hit the OVER in the majority of their games.

The Wizards are 29th in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game while the Heat are 22nd in opponent points per game despite having a top-five defensive rating. These teams combine to allow over 240 points per game.

Even though Washington is very young and inexperienced, I think an uptempo game will help this team get enough easy buckets in transition to push this game OVER the total.

Pick: OVER 235.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.