Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat escape in Chicago against Bulls

The Heat went up against the Chicago Bulls tonight for one of three match-ups in the next four nights.

Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell remained out for Miami, leaving the same starting lineup of Kasparas Jakucionis, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson, and Bam Adebayo.

After a late collapse to Orlando a night ago, the Heat came out stronger in this Chicago game, as the offense was being generated much cleaner for Miami tonight (which tends to happen against smaller defenses). That didn't stop them for blowing another second half lead, as this game became much closer than it ever needed to be, before Miami eventually escaped.

But let's discuss some takeaways tonight:

1. What Bam Adebayo's three ball has opened up...

Jan 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) defends against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

I've noted many times that Bam Adebayo's three ball at this stage is the measuring stick for how his scoring night goes. At this point in his shot profile, that catch and shoot semi-open three in this offense is a comfortable shot for him. He knocked down an early two threes in this game, after knocking down 10 triples in his three games prior to tonight. He's looking extremely confident out there right now, and it's coming from all spots on the floor. After those two early makes, he went somewhat cold from that area moving forward, but what it did was open up the downhill stuff. Lob finishes, post hooks, etc. Once that hits their radar, his real game sees an opening.

2. Kel'el Ware flashes in new role.

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'El Ware (7) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Kel'el Ware's new role is one of the hardest ones in the sport. I'm not just talking about bench minutes, but Miami's taking it slow with his hamstring injury and giving him short bursts of minutes. He got two 4 minute stints in that first half, and it was some of the better two-way stretches I've seen from him. In that opening stint, he was loud with the scoring, knocking down a catch and shoot triple before catching a rhythm for another launch in a semi-transition pull-up. But that second stint is what Erik Spoelstra will rave about. The defensive activity, the contests and forced misses, the two-way energy. It was all there tonight, and it deserves it's flowers.

3. Jaime Jaquez Jr: the match-up finder.

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Heading into certain games against specific teams, you just know when Jaime Jaquez Jr has a clear match-up. The greatest example is this 24 hour stretch. He meets the giant Orlando Magic defensive front, and all of a sudden those downhill lanes get clogged for him. They sag off and have enough strength to sustain that paint shoulder he gives to create space. He struggled a night ago in that match-up. Then you have tonight: multiple guys to attack, a faster style, and larger gaps in the lane. He was attacking in space, finishing at the rim, and doing all the things Miami needs from him. He feasts off certain match-ups, and this three game stretch with Chicago should have him feeling pretty comfortable.