How injuries forced Erik Spoelstra's hand into playing rookie guard

The Miami Heat took a loss to the Celtics in their trip to Boston, but the loss highlighted the Miami Heat's potential future as rookie Kasparas Jakucionis got his first start.

The Heat drafted the young 6-foot 5 guard with the 20th pick in this year's draft.

Jakucionis, out of Illinois is known for his playmaking and defensive capabilities, both of which were on full display in his first start.

Many have wondered why Jakucionis had yet to play, especially with Miami in a transition/growth year, but Erik Spoelstra's hand was forced

How Kasparas Jakucionis got the Start

Miami has dealt with numerous injuries this season, and Jakucionis played 8 minutes against Brooklyn, signaling more time could be coming.

Then in Boston, the cards fell into place. With Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, Davion Mitchell, and Andrew Wiggins all out, coach Spoelstra gave the start to Jakucionis over Dru Smith.

Jakucionis started next to Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kel'el Ware, and Bam Adebayo, quite a young lineup for the Heat.

Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis tonight vs the Celtics tonight:



Ware: Jaku:

24 PTS 17 PTS

14 REB 6 REB

2 AST 4 AST

6 3PM 5 3PM



The 21 year old and 19 year old only wanted to win. pic.twitter.com/WKeN72pFnG — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 20, 2025

Kasparas had a very solid debut, scoring 17 points, grabbing 6 boards, and dishing out 4 assists with only one turnover. Jakucionis's play making and spot-up shooting abilities were on full display as he went 5-8 from downtown.

Most notably from Jakucionis was his tenacity on both ends. On offense setting the team up as a playmaker but also consistently moving off the ball, enabling his open looks. Defensively his 6'5 frame was on full display as he was able to clog the passing lanes and give the Celtics a difficult challenge.

Splendid first start from Kasparas Jakucionis:



🔥17 PTS

🔥6 REB

🔥4 AST

🔥5-8 3PT



Impacted the game on both ends.



Getting reps/developing with the @SFSkyforce has more than paid off. Love it.



First of many awesome games for the 19-year-old. #HEATNationpic.twitter.com/fVMSYHGDON — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) December 20, 2025

Miami Heat team captain Bam Adebayo had this to say about Jakucionis's first start:

“He’s a fighter, he’s a competitor you can see it, he wants to win, he wants to compete, he wants to get involved and you love when young fellas are like that when they have that mentality to get in the fight…” Bam Adebayo

Bam with praise for Kasparas Jakucionis:



“He’s a fighter, he’s a competitor you can see it, he wants to win, he wants to compete, he wants to get involved and you love when young fellas are like that when they have that mentality to get in the fight…”



Keep playing Kasp. pic.twitter.com/y4gRQbvdOK — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 20, 2025

Kasparas Jakucionis was projected to be a top 10 pick before his forearm injury at Illinois.

Our Matt Hanifan and Adel Burton had Jakucionis at 8th on their big board, and Jakcuionis is already making strong impressions on a future hall of fame coach.

Coach Spo on Kasparas Jakucionis in his first NBA start:

"I really liked what he's done in his last two games ... he gives us the energy, pace. He's fearless ... he's really improved his 3-point shooting." — Alejandro Solana (@AlexMSolana) December 20, 2025

While Jakucionis is ought to fall in the rotation as Miami gets healthy, he certainly made a strong first start that should propel him to more opportunities. Miami has long been looking for a point guard with Jakucionis's abilities, and he should elevate the game of everybody on the Heat, especially Kel'el Ware.

So, is this a sign of the future, or just a flashpoint before the Heat make a move?

