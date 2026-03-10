How the Miami Heat Can Make a Push to a Top 5 Seed

The Miami Heat were projected to finish under 40 wins this season by most and it was warranted to say that they could take a step back. But as I highlighted before the season, Miami still had Erik Spoelstra, the Jimmy Butler drama was gone, and several young players were ready for larger roles.

How the Heat plan to thrive without Jimmy Butler

With 15 games remaining, the Miami Heat are already nearing their projected win total at 36–29 and have a real chance to escape the dreaded play-in tournament. They are currently the East's 7th seed behind Orlando who they are 0-4 against this season and a game back of the Raptors for the East's 5th seed.

Now I bring this article idea up with genuine belief that if the Miami Heat handle business against their tanking opponents -- Indiana, and Washington three times-- they are in a position to be a top-5 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to their schedule in the other 11 games.

A top five finish could propel Bam Adebayo into All-NBA consideration, Jaime Jaquez Jr. into the Sixth Man of the Year race, and perhaps finally earn Erik Spoelstra a Coach of the Year award-- although Joe Mazzulla remains the favorite.

Miami Heat’s league ranking since after the All-Star break:



1st in PPG (123.9)

1st in FGM (45.5)

2nd in ORTG (120.7)

3rd in DREB (36.3)

3rd in Bench PPG (48.4)

4th in Net Rating (11.1)

4th in PACE (102.75)

4th in REB (49.1 REB)

5th in 3P% (37.8)



6-2 record in the last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/ThgVSBAS75 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 7, 2026

So how can they do it?

To make things easy on themselves, Miami must handle the Wizards and the Pacers. These 4 games can push them to 40 wins with 11 games to go, making the results in most of the other games just a little less important. On top of the teams that are clearly tanking they face inferior opponents in Milwaukee, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

But then again, it's the NBA and it's any given night as the Heat have proven by losing to the Utah Jazz at home.

Miami Heat’s PPG leaders this season so far:



Norman Powell - 22.5 PPG

Tyler Herro - 22.1 PPG

Bam Adebayo - 18.9 PPG

Andrew Wiggins - 15.9 PPG

Jaime Jaquez Jr - 15.3 PPG

Kel’el Ware - 11.4 PPG

Pelle Larsson - 10.4 PPG



Strength in numbers. pic.twitter.com/Rj433Xdk4F — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 9, 2026

But here's where the Heat can make things interesting in the East. They have 6 games remaining against teams who are currently ahead of them in the standings, 3 of which are super important. One against the Magic who have dominated the season series 4-0, and back to back games against Toronto in games 79 and 80. These matchups carry significant weight in Miami’s attempt to escape the play-in.

Based on tie breakers the Heat will have to have a better record than Orlando after 82 games to be seeded ahead of them.

Those two games against Toronto could ultimately determine whether Miami cracks the top five. If Miami reaches 45 wins and takes care of the teams ahead of them, they will once again exceed preseason expectations.

Hosting a Playoff Series?

Miami currently trails Cleveland by four games, so passing them with only 15 games to go may seem like a challenge. However, Miami can look ahead at two matchups they have against the Cavaliers in just two weeks. The Cavaliers matchups come back-to-back, giving Miami a chance not only to close the standings gap but also to evaluate how they stack up against one of the East’s best teams before the playoffs.

If Miami is the five seed, they could very well matchup with the Cavaliers who currently sit at 4th in the Eastern Conference.

So, the goal is simple, handle the tanking teams, scratch across a few wins, and beat the Raptors. If Miami can do these things, a top 5 seed is in their future.