The energy in the Miami locker room lately sounds a little different. A little louder. A little lighter. The kind of noise that only comes when a team believes it may have finally turned a corner.

After becoming just the fourth team to defeat East-leading Detroit a second time this season, the Heat are suddenly 36–29 and riding a five-game winning streak. They are 7–2 in their last nine games. Since the All-Star break, they own a +11.0 net rating, fifth best in the NBA over that span. They have beaten the No. 1 teams in both conferences. Bill Simmons is calling them the Zombie Heat again. The ball is moving, the defense has teeth, and the standings — once a source of frustration — now offer something else: possibility.

Inside the locker room, the word that keeps coming up is consistency.

“That’s subtext but it’s not a secret what we’re trying to do,” Erik Spoelstra said after the win over Detroit. “We got to win games. You got to do it one at a time. I’m more encouraged by the consistency to our game. Way more consistent minutes in both lineups of defending.”

For a team that has spent most of the season searching for traction, the sudden stability feels almost unfamiliar.

Bam Adebayo, who became the second Heat player in franchise history after Dwyane Wade to cross the 10,000-point milestone in the win, smiled when asked about the achievement.

“It feels great for somebody who got drafted for defense,” he said. “It’s just the hard work and dedication I put in my game. Being able to do this at home is another milestone for me I’ll never forget.”

Adebayo’s evolution is part of Miami’s post-Wade era. Once known primarily as a defensive anchor, "The Captain" has methodically expanded his offensive game. Spoelstra has watched that transformation up close.

“When he’s on the court, our defense is outstanding and our game is great,” Spoelstra said. “When he’s off the court, it’s improving. The credit also is to his competitive will and work ethic. He came in not known as a scorer. He’s worked and willed himself into that.”

The Heat have always built their identity around players like Adebayo. Tough, relentless, self-made. But this recent stretch has required contributions from everywhere.

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Kasey Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro, returning from a multitude of injuries, including what sounded like a painful rib issue, has looked like he never left.

“It’s incredible,” teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. said. “He’s the true definition of a professional. To be able to take all that time off, obviously dealing with injury, and come back like he hasn’t missed a step, it’s really incredible.”

Herro himself sees something different in this group compared to past Heat teams he has been part of.

“It actually feels different because we’re playing as a collective,” he said. “It’s a whole locker room of guys who can contribute and put their fingerprints all over it. We’ll lead in different ways. We may shoot the most shots but at the end of the day it’s a collective. We just play for each other.”

That collective effort has been noticeable. Jaquez has provided energy and scoring off the bench, inserting himself into the Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

But even he shrugs at the attention.

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) passes the ball in front of Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

“I mean, it’s about winning games,” Jaquez said. “We were on a losing streak, no one’s talking about it. You win a couple of games, you’re back in the conversation. It’s all about winning, everybody gets what they want.”

Winning has also revealed something interesting about Miami’s rotation. The Heat have produced this five-game streak without Norman Powell, the offseason acquisition who boosted their offense for the better part of this season and became a first-time all-star.

Powell’s absence hasn’t slowed the team down. If anything, Miami has found a rhythm. Results featuring both Powell and Herro have been troubling in a limited sample, with the Heat posting a 5–7 record when both appear in the same game. The numbers are small, and misleading samples are a regular feature of the NBA season, but they underline a truth Miami knows too well: this roster is still trying to find its perfect balance.

There are encouraging signs. In a tiny but intriguing glimpse, the lineup of Adebayo, Powell, Herro, Pelle Larsson, and Andrew Wiggins has produced a staggering +34.3 net rating in just 16 minutes together. It hints at what the Heat believe their best version might look like once everyone is available.

For now, the focus is on the defense that has powered the recent run.

“We’ve beaten both No. 1 teams in both conferences,” Adebayo said. “It shows we can compete with anybody. We just got to do it on a consistent basis. Just keep handling our business on the defensive end. That’s why we’re winning games.”

That consistency is exactly what the Heat have chased all year.

Not since the team opened the season 14–7 have they been this far above .500. Injuries, lineup experiments, and uneven performances repeatedly knocked them back into the middle of the Eastern Conference standings.

At times, the frustration boiled over. Especially after another uneventful trade deadline.

“I feel like we all got sick of being in that middle area,” Adebayo admitted when reflecting on the team’s post-All-Star surge. “Obviously the road’s not over yet. We’re trying to get out the play-in and get past that. We feel like a different team in this second half of the season.”

Herro senses it too.

“Guys are covering for each other, guys are talking,” he said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to get this feeling. It feels like things are going in the right direction. Just continue to get better and play our best basketball toward the end of the year.”

But the schedule waiting ahead will test that optimism.

Now the really hard part for the Heat

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) defend Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

After upcoming games against Washington and Milwaukee, Miami faces a stretch that could define its season: Orlando, Charlotte, the Lakers, Houston, San Antonio, and two road games in Cleveland. It is a gauntlet that will determine whether this surge is a genuine rise or just another brief ride on the NBA’s endless carousel.

The Heat know the stakes. Sitting at 36–29, they are within reach of the sixth seed and possibly even the fifth if momentum holds and Toronto continues to fall. But slipping against Washington or Milwaukee would undo much of their recent progress.

In other words, the margin for error remains thin.

Miami has seen these cycles before. A stretch of promise. A reminder of what the team can be when everything clicks. And then the question that always follows: can they sustain it?

For now, the answer lives somewhere between belief and proof.

Inside the locker room, the Heat sound convinced they have finally found something real. The defense is sharper. The ball is moving. The standings are climbing.

But the NBA season has a way of revealing inevitable truths.

The Heat are playing their best basketball in months. The only question left is whether this is the beginning of something new, or just another turn on the same ride.