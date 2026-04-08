The Miami Heat were in Toronto on Tuesday night to take on the Raptors for the first time in three nights, as they will be running it back on Thursday night.

Norman Powell returned for Miami, as they were generally healthy aside from Nikola Jovic being sidelined after his ankle sprain on Saturday afternoon against the Wizards.

Both of these two teams are playing for something, as the Heat are trying to move up in their play-in seeding and the Raptors are looking to avoid it altogether.

And well, Toronto looked like a team tonight playing for something. So let's get into some takeaways from this match-up:

1. Miami Heat vs length...

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) defends during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It's just always the same story for the Heat. Whether some make the storyline of this game about the defense or transition battle or three point shooting difference, there's one outlier that it always comes down to: the size. And I'm not viewing it as a game changer for defensive purposes as Toronto had their way inside. But the real struggle is they can't find consistent offense in the half-court against defenses with this size. Whether it's going 0-5 against the Magic or 0-3 against the Raptors, this isn't a coincidence. The personnel and offensive side of the ball isn't built for this match-up.

2. The one Heat player to find their rhythm...

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

This game included a hot start for Davion Mitchell, as well as some decent minutes inbetween for Kel'el Ware, but the only true Heat player to not only find a rhythm, but also sustain it was Andrew Wiggins. I said prior to this game he's the x factor in this match-up, and it has a lot to do with his ability to get to his spots no matter who is guarding. Shooting over the top of Toronto's close-outs, active inside, and honestly was the only offensive reason Miami hung around as long as they did. This takeaway may be a compliment for Wiggins, but it's also a humbling reality check for the rest of the group.

3. Up next for the Heat: the Raptors...again.

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

So how do the Heat put this behind them and prepare for this team yet again on Thursday night? That's a tough question to answer. There's a personal level to the game, where a team realizes they're just overmatched after a game like this. Not overmatched with talent like against Boston last week, but with size across the roster. The realistic way to view this next game is that Miami simply has to outshoot Toronto and bomb away from deep. These deep drives for Tyler Herro and Norman Powell only allows the Raptors to play their game and generate 5 on 4 fastbreaks. Time for perimeter play or bust on Thursday.