Miami Heat Trade Asset Rankings: Who Holds the Most Value?

The Miami Heat are whale hunting once again this summer. There are questions surrounding their ability to put a competitive package together in a market where other teams have better assets both in terms of young players and tradable draft assets. How do Miami’s assets stack up against the rest of the league?

Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote a column ranking the draft tradable assets of all 30 teams. He broke them down into tiers 1-7. They slotted into tier 4. He doesn’t list a rationale for these groups, but he explains what capital the teams have to trade and what years. How would you rank the Heat players in terms of tradable assets? That is precisely what I answer today in this column.

Ranking the draft assets for each team from 1 to 30https://t.co/HZm90MK3Ak — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 28, 2025

Ranking Heat Players

Tier 1

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

1) Bam Adebayo

Stats: PPG 20.1| REB 10.0| AST 3.2

Bam is in the prime of his career at 28 years old. He is the Miami Heat’s greatest asset. That is also why he is untouchable. He is a unicorn defensively. He produced an insane 83-point game against the Washington Wizards and is the heart and soul of this Heat team.

Tier 2

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2) Kel’el Ware

Stats: PPG 11.1| REB 9.0 | AST BLK 1.1

Ware is only 22 years old. He like a lot of young players have had his ups and downs throughout each season of his career. His highs can be as high as any center in the league. His lows can be a bunch of empty calorie stat games. He needs constant motivating from the coaching staff. He has the youth and talent that teams would covet.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Rayj Dennis (00) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

3) Tyler Herro

Stats: PPG 20.5| REB 4.8| AST 4.1 | 48/37.8/91.7

Tyler is one of the most efficient scorers in the league with incredible shooting splits. The issue is he Is hardly ever available to play. He has only played more than 67 games once in his career. He has multiple seasons under 60. He is also a major defensive liability that consistently gets hunted in the playoffs. He also is due a significant extension.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

4) Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Stats: PPG 15.4| REB 5.0| AST 4.7

Jaime has taken his game to another level this season. He excelled as a primary ball handler off the bench that led to a balanced attack when the starters were off the floor. He improved his decision making and was outstanding, finishing in the paint. He is a solid defender. He needs to improve his three-point shooting to take his game to the next level. He has a blend of youth and experience at only 25 years old.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to drive against Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

5) Andrew Wiggins

Stats: PPG 15.4| REB 4.8| AST 2.7 | 47.5/41.4/78.4

Wiggins isn’t the defender he used to be at 31 years old but was solid in situations where he didn’t have to be the primary on ball defender in space. His offense was steady and consistent. He would be extremely valuable to a team in the hunt for a championship. He is in this teir because the situations that make sense are limited.

Tier 3

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

6) Norman Powell

Stats: PPG 21.7| REB 3.5| AST 2.5 | 47/38/82.7

Norm is an outstanding scoring option. He really carried the Heat early in the season. He is an efficient shooter but offers little facilitation. He struggled at the end of the season for the 2nd straight year due to injuries. He is a below average defender at this stage of his career. He is also exiting his prime at 32 years old.

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

7) Kasparas Jakucionis

Stats: PPG 6.2| REB 2.6| AST 2.6 | 42.9/42.3/87.9

The only thing keeping Kasparas out of teir 2 is his lack of sample size. He only played 53 games and averaged 17.8 minutes per game. He didn’t get a lot of on ball reps but by the end of the season he was an invaluable floor spacer. His handles were rapidly improving, and he was gaining confidence by attacking the basket. He also barely ever turned the ball over. He was a plus defender and hounded people 94 feet.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

8) Davion Mitchell

Stats: PPG 9.3| REB 2.7| AST 6.5| 49/39.5/64.6

Davion has worked hard on his three-point

shooting and facilitating since being in Miami. His speed, quickness and point of attack defense are a valuable skill set. His lack of size will hold him back as an asset.

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

9) Pelle Larsson

Stats: PPG 11.4| REB 3.5| AST 3.4 | 49.6/32.3/79.7

Pelle was an invaluable connector piece to the Heat. His ability to slash in the lane and draw fouls was much needed for the offense. He is a tough physical defender that is always sacrificing his body (face) every night.

Tier 4

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) passes the basketball as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

10) Nikola Jovic

Stats: PPG 7.3| REB 3.3| AST 2.2 | 36.6/26.9/68.3

Jovic has a crisis of confidence. He also is finding it difficult to find a fit offensively. He isn’t a good enough ball handler to be your primary guy. He isn’t quick enough to get by wings and not strong enough to finish over bigs. He isn’t a floor spacer and doesn’t rebound. His best trait is his defensive length. He plays the angles well to keep people in front. His extension will make it nearly impossible to move him in a trade.

11) Simone Fontecchio

Tier 5

12) Dru Smith

13) Myron Gardner

14) Keshad Johnson

15) Jahmir Young