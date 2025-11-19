How To Watch Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area (California)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 95.7 The Game KGMZ-FM (California), Sirius XM (National)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (8-6) and Golden State Warriors (9-7) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0. The Heat are 36-37 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

WARRIORS

G Brandin Podziemski

G Will Richard

C Draymond Green

F Moses Moody

F Jimmy Butler

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Nikola Jović: Questionable - Hip

Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Toe

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

WARRIORS

Jimmy Butler: Questionable - Back

Stephen Curry: Out - Ankle

Draymond Green: Questionable - Illness

Buddy Hield: Questionable - Illness

Al Horford: Out: Rest

Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee

De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee

Spread: Heat -9 (-112), Warriors +9 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -335, Warriors +270

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler on whether he'll play in Miami: "Who knows? We'll see how we feel when we wake up."

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on matching up against Jimmy Butler: “I don't know, we’ll be open to whatever it ends up being, but we already have done the game. How many games do we have to play for it to not be the big storyline?”

