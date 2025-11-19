How To Watch Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area (California)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 95.7 The Game KGMZ-FM (California), Sirius XM (National)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (8-6) and Golden State Warriors (9-7) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0. The Heat are 36-37 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
WARRIORS
G Brandin Podziemski
G Will Richard
C Draymond Green
F Moses Moody
F Jimmy Butler
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Nikola Jović: Questionable - Hip
Bam Adebayo: Questionable - Toe
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
WARRIORS
Jimmy Butler: Questionable - Back
Stephen Curry: Out - Ankle
Draymond Green: Questionable - Illness
Buddy Hield: Questionable - Illness
Al Horford: Out: Rest
Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee
De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -9 (-112), Warriors +9 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat -335, Warriors +270
Total points scored: 231.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Warriors forward Jimmy Butler on whether he'll play in Miami: "Who knows? We'll see how we feel when we wake up."
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on matching up against Jimmy Butler: “I don't know, we’ll be open to whatever it ends up being, but we already have done the game. How many games do we have to play for it to not be the big storyline?”
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
What the Miami Heat need to hold on to from their win over the New York Knicks
Could the Heat's star return with Jimmy Butler coming to town?
A calming presence in the chaos of the Miami Heat bench
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.