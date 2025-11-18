Could the Heat's star return with Jimmy Butler coming to town?

Jimmy Butler making his return to Miami for the second time since being traded to the Golden State Warriors is set to turn some heads on Wednesday night.

With Butler and the Warriors playing a back to back, starting with tonight against the Orlando Magic, the next milestone to watch for on the injury report is to see if the Golden State stars suit up two nights in a row.

But as for the Miami Heat, it appears a return could be coming for Heat captain Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo was upgraded to questionable today, after dealing with that toe injury for the last two weeks. The Heat have surprisingly managed a 4-2 record without Adebayo in that stretch, but it hasn't been easy both defensively and on the boards.

With a Warriors team that consists of a lot of moving parts offensively, while Steph Curry remains in the center of that attention, it's clear that Adebayo being upgraded to available tomorrow night would be huge for Miami.

The last time these teams matched up after Butler was moved, Adebayo put up 27 points on 50% shooting as the Heat rolled right over Golden State at home.

On the other hand, a guy who poured in 20 points on 70% shooting that night, in Tyler Herro, has already been ruled out for the game tomorrow, as expected. He's recently noted he's still a week or two away from making his season debut.

The next question for Adebayo is how heavily they will lean on him when he returns. Usually it's good to ease a guy into things a bit, but when bringing back a guy so vital to what they do on both ends, it's just so hard to hold him back.

If Butler and Adebayo do indeed line up across from one another, there's also the competitive bump that he will get, since I'm sure that toe will be forgotten about as soon as the ball gets tossed in the air.

We still await official word tomorrow about 2 hours before tip-off, but this is a good sign for Adebayo's potential return.