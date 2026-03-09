The Miami Heat have 17 games left in the regular season and according to FanDuel Sportsbook, Jaime Jaquez currently sits as the fourth favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Jaime has been playing some great basketball lately, and the Miami Heat are surging at the right time, so it might be time to take another look at his chances of winning the award.

A Huge March Stretch for Jaquez

The Miami Heat have caught fire during the month of March, winning five games in a row, and Jaquez has been one of the biggest reasons why.

Over his last five games, the second-year forward has averaged:

18.4 points

4.6 rebounds

5 assists

He’s also been extremely efficient, shooting 50.8% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range during that stretch. That kind of production off the bench is exactly the type of momentum that can push a player into the national award conversation.

A Post-All-Star Break Turnaround

Jaime is having a bounce-back year after he had a disappointing "sophomore slump” last season. He has been very solid all year long, but since the All-Star break, Jaquez has looked much more confident. Most notably, his outside shooting has taken a major leap. Is this sustainable? We will see, but before the All-Star break, Jaquez was shooting 36% from three. Since then, that number has jumped to 39.1%, giving the Miami Heat another reliable floor spacer for the time being. The improved shooting has opened up the rest of his offensive game, something Miami has leaned on heavily during this winning streak.

More Than Just a Scorer

While the scoring numbers are impressive, Jaquez’s impact goes well beyond putting the ball in the basket. Among players who have appeared in at least 20 games off the bench, Jaquez currently leads the group with a 15.3 scoring average, while also shooting 51% from the field and averaging five rebounds and five assists. During this stretch, he has also become one of Miami’s most important playmakers.

Among players with at least 20 games off the bench, Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads with a 15.3 scoring average.... plus 51% shooting and 5 rebounds and 5 assists. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) March 9, 2026

Some of his playmaking numbers this season highlight just how involved he is in the Heat’s offense:

2nd on the Heat in On-Ball% (24.9%)

2nd on the team in assists per game (4.6)

2nd on the team in potential assists per game (9.0)

Leads Miami in drives per game (14.1) — 12th in the entire NBA

Leads the Heat in assists on drives (79)

Has the second-lowest turnover percentage (5.2%) on drives among Heat players with 100+ drives

Some Jaime Jaquez Jr. playmaking stats this season:



2nd on the Heat in On-Ball% (24.9%)



2nd on the team in assists per game (4.6)



2nd on the team in potential assists per game (9.0)



Leads Miami in drives per game (14.1) and is 12th in the entire league



Leads Miami in assists… — 🌴🇺🇸🇨🇴🌴 (@Birdey954theWin) March 9, 2026

That combination of scoring, playmaking, and efficiency is rare for a bench player and is exactly the type of all-around impact voters often reward.

If the Heat continue stacking wins, and Jaquez continues producing as he has over the last few weeks, the Sixth Man of the Year race could start looking a lot different.