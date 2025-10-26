Jaime Jaquez Jr. off to a great start
There was once a time where Jaime Jaquez Jr. was nicknamed "Mini-Jimmy." Jaime started his NBA career with a bang, showing signs that he could be Miami's star of the future. The 18th overall pick came fourth in rookie of the year voting, made the all-rookie team, and even came 9th in sixth man of the year voting.
Jaquez showed great capabilities on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, giving Miami fans and coaches a reason to believe in the young forward.
Then came last year, an injury ridden, inconsistent "sophomore slump" that saw Jaquez regress, and fail to show growth on either side of the floor. Many Heat fans wrote Jaquez off, and so far, this season he is ought to prove he can still have a positive impact for this team.
Jaime Jaquez has had a wonderful start to his 2025 campaign, 15/8/5 with 2 steals per game, he recorded the third highest +/- in Miami Heat history with a +43 against the Grizzlies and has established a great rhythm coming off Miami's bench.
The most impressive aspect of Jaquez's start goes beyond his confidence and to the stat sheet where he is currently shooting 73.7% from the floor, good for 8th in the NBA, and boasts a +21 2nd in the NBA. Jaquez is playing loose, and is no longer just driving, spinning, and losing the rock.
Yes, it's only two games, but it is also an extension of the preseason where Jaime was one of Miami's most productive players behind Kel'el Ware. If Jaquez can begin to expand his game beyond the arc, anything is possible for the former 18th overall pick.
Jaime Jaquez Jr's resurgence is essential to the Miami Heat's success this season. With their need for someone to come alive off the second unit, Jaquez has been just that start, enabling the Miami Heat's offense to stay in rhythm while the starters are off the floor.
If Jaquez can maintain his defensive tenacity, locking down top guys in the NBA and also be a sparkplug for the Heat offensively, Jaquez can maybe regain that nickname he was once given.
