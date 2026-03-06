It was back to action against the Brooklyn Nets for the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Thursday night.

After taking care of business on Tuesday night against this tanking squad, Miami came out in a similar attack mode tonight after a tone setting start from their captain Bam Adebayo.

After getting into foul trouble, it was Kel'el Ware's job the rest of the way, as he put together a ridiculous box score through some two-way impact.

So let's get into some takeaways:

1. The Kel'el Ware defensive impact.

Mar 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.

When playing teams like this Brooklyn Nets squad, it opens up real dominant opportunities for the young guys on the team. It was Jaime Jaquez Jr a game ago, and tonight it was the energy and impact of Kel'el Ware. Not about loud rebounding numbers or crazy scoring numbers, but he was just super active on the defensive end. By halftime, he was up to 5 blocks and 2 steals in 16 minutes. He recovered well against some of those bigs with size, covered ground around the rim, and just played with the necessary energy. I liked his first half a lot.

2. One ability from the Heat's rookie that is developing faster than expected.

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) shoots a free throw against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.

Kasparas Jakucionis has been a sure thing in the Heat's rotation for a while now. When they drafted him, they figured they would play him for his gritty defense and elite vision. While that stuff has shown flashes, his shooting has been the area of his game that has developed quicker than expected. Constant spot-up three opportunities arise for the young point guard, and his smooth jumper with decent speed continues to pop as a real weapon for his individual future. He knocked down 3 triples in his short first half stint. The usage and attempts will increase down the line, but the foundation we're seeing is promising.

3. Onto Charlotte.

Nov 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the fourth quarter of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center.

The Heat did what they needed to on their home floor: took care of business. But it's already time to put these wins behind them as they head to Charlotte to face the Hornets in less than 24 hours. This Hornets team has been peaking as of late, winning their last 6 games by 15 or more. Their offense plays with a fun up-tempo style, and they pour it on from three point land. Naturally this game will be somewhat high scoring, so Miami will have to counter that with some open floor scoring themselves. A potential swing game in the race for the 6 seed.