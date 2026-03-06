Miami Dominates Brooklyn as they Inch Closer to Play-In Escape

The Miami Heat faced the Brooklyn Nets for the second straight contest between the two teams and the result was much of the same.

Miami did their job in their first of 5 matchups against teams that are clearly tanking. They have 4 such matchups left, one with Indiana and three with Washington. These victories are crucial to their push to the 6 seed as it will push them closer to guaranteeing a .500 record with 15 other contests scheduled.

Miami handled business, and as always, we will grade some performances from the night.

1. Kel'el Ware- A+++

Kel'el Ware played just about as well as he could, the stat line, the hustle, the picking up of his teammate Bam Adebayo while he had to sit, it was a game that showed growth and maturity. In arguably the best defensive performance in Heat history Ware gathered seven blocks and five steals-- for the second consecutive game while scoring 16 points and gathering 11 boards. Ware has put together a wonderful stretch of basketball and is an elite lob threat, three-point threat, and one of the NBA's best rebounders. Ware has room to develop but this performance is just another sign of what he could be.

Kel'el Ware has the first 10-10-5-5 game in Heat history and is the 22nd player in NBA history to hit those marks (with blocks and steals). — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) March 6, 2026

Seven blocks and five steals hasn't been done since 2007 per the Heat broadcast

2. Bam Adebayo- C+

Bam really played a great game, but it was also an uncharacteristic one for Miami's captain as he had 5 fouls and reached that mark with about 6 minutes to go in the third quarter, putting immense pressure on Kel'el Ware and Tyler Herro. But before that, Miami's captain was putting on a show yet again, he was all over the floor. Bam scored 21 points with 7 rebounds 2 assists, a steal, and a block. Bam struggled from 3 going 0-4 but got the free throw line for 8 attempts.

3. Kasparas Jakucionis- B

Jakucionis looked good again, beyond one play where he forget to set himself in bounds of an inbounds pass, he looked great. Jakucionis had 11/6/2 while going 3/7 from downtown. While he is hardly a finished product, there are clear flashes of what's there with Jakucionis. If he can become a better ball-handler and begin to finish at the rim with a higher efficiency, Miami may have their point guard of the future.

Jaime has already put a couple of nice passes on film tonight. Another good one here to Kasparas Jakučionis (he has shot the LEATHER off the ball this year) pic.twitter.com/RMyOiDGflq — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) March 6, 2026

Player Grade Andrew Wiggins C Davion Mitchell C Jaime Jaquez Jr. B Tyler Herro A

Miami is now just a half game back of the 76ers for the 6 seed and have the red-hot Hornets on deck.