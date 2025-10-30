Making sense of the Miami Heat's offensive explosion without Tyler Herro
The Miami Heat are off to an incredible start to their 2025/2026 campaign. One that nobody predicted, even the most die-hard Miami Heat fans. The Miami Heat have taken the league by storm, leading the league in points per game (131.5) and in pace (109.1). This has never been the Miami Heat's brand of basketball, typically built on defense, pick and rolls, and dribble hand offs. But this year, they have evolved offensively and are producing extraordinary numbers without their leading scorer. Tyler Herro.
Herro's timetable to return is still uncertain but he should be back soon, many are on the fence about his impact once he returns, but I promise he will fit right in.
Tyler Herro faced the most defensive pressure of his career last season and still produced as the Heat's top option, averaging 23.9 points per game and 5.5 assists, both career highs. Herro was face guarded game after game, and with the addition of Norman Powell, and the Miami Heat's new look offensive rhythm Herro will thrive.
Herro has developed the capability to score at all three levels, is a spot up shooter, and can get up and down the floor. Herro will thrive in an offense that spaces the floor and pushes the pace.
The interesting thing about Miami's offense is the constant reiteration that Miami has yet to run a play, but rather just play loose, cohesive basketball, while trusting their teammates. This offensive style has led to explosions from Jaime Jaquez Jr. (one of the NBA's best players to start the season), Simone Fontecchio, and others. It's enabled Miami to let everyone eat, make the defenses respect everyone at all three levels, and will only play to the benefit of one of the NBA's best scorers.
When Herro returns, that balance and pace will play directly into his strengths. He won’t need to force the issue or carry the load, he’ll be stepping into an offense that already flows naturally, where his scoring gravity will only amplify what’s working.
For the first time in his career, Herro will have multiple capable scorers and secondary ball handlers consistently sharing the floor with him. Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Davion Mitchell, and Nikola Jovic have all shown they can create their own shot and initiate offense when needed. This takes an enormous amount of pressure off Herro to be the primary initiator every possession. Instead of seeing double teams or being blitzed in pick-and-rolls, Herro will operate within a system that spaces the floor, moves the ball, and keeps defenses guessing.
This is where Herro can be most dangerous. Surrounded by confident playmakers who can score from anywhere, he can pick his spots, attack mismatches, and thrive in transition. When defenses collapse on him, Miami’s depth of shooters and cutters ensures there’s always an open man. It is a structure that rewards patience and trust, two qualities that have quietly become strengths in Herro’s game as he’s matured.
In past seasons, the Heat often relied heavily on Herro to generate late-clock offense or bail them out of scoring droughts. This year’s offensive system removes that burden. With the floor spread and teammates capable of breaking down defenses on their own, Herro’s efficiency could reach another level. Miami’s pace and rhythm allow him to blend his isolation scoring with quicker decisions, whether pulling up in transition or finding teammates off drive-and-kick actions.
The more balanced roster around him means he no longer has to be perfect for the Heat to succeed. Instead, he can be selective, surgical, and situational -- the kind of scorer who punishes defensive lapses rather than forcing tough looks. With Herro rejoining a unit already leading the league in offensive metrics, the possibilities for Miami’s attack are endless.
Jaime Jaquez Jr finds himself next to a former MVP in one important category
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Off to a Great Start