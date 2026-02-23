Miami Heat agitator will be giving some new salary back
It didn't take long for the league to learn Myron Gardner's name.
Now the league office has also.
The NBA has fined the Heat's rambunctious swingman $35,000 for his role in skirmish in Miami's rout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Gardner got into it with local guy Scotty Pippen Jr., on both ends of the floor, with Pippen Jr. jostling with Gardner for a rebound, Gardner blind-siding Pippen Jr. with a backpick and then Pippen Jr. two-handed shoving Gardner, in what the Grizzlies guard characterized wryly as a "hug."
The hug led to a full-fledged kerfluffle in the corner of the court, with several players involved on both sides, though none was sanctioned for their roles.
When I asked Pippen Jr. for Five Reasons Sports and OnSI about whether he thought the NBA would take action, he said he didn't see a reason, because no punches were thrown. Apparently, however, they saw a reason, though not enough to suspend either player. Pippen Jr. also was fined $35,000.
While Pippen Jr. is a known name in the NBA, largely due to the Hall of Fame exploits of his father, who was often seen at Heat games in retirement while raising his sons in South Florida (Pippen Jr. attended Pine Crest in nearby Fort Lauderdale), Gardner is a new face.
And it's a smirking one. He's gotten into verbal disagreements with a few NBA players already, including the likes of Klay Thompson; Heat assistant Caron Butler made Gardner apologize to Thompson for disrespecting him. Thompson was extremely irritated by Gardner, enough to pull the don't you know who I am card.
In this case, the NBA ruled that Gardner "initiated" the situation with Pippen Jr. and the Grizzlies. "Gardner initiated the incident by bumping Pippen from behind, causing Pippen to fall to the floor," the statement read. "Pippen further escalated the altercation by forcefully shoving Gardner in response. Both players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.”
The Heat won't likely make Gardner apologize this time. Erik Spoelstra has been a fan of the undrafted free agent since summer league, and Miami signed him to a two-way contract. Last week, they promoted him to a standard contract, due to his defense and his disposition.
"I love Myron regardless," Spoelstra said.
That sentiment isn't shared in all circles, including many in Memphis. But with no suspension given, Gardner, while lighter in the wallet, will be available to antagonize the Bucks on Tuesday. Myron the Menace, as he's becoming known.
