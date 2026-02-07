Miami Heat-Boston Celtics In-Game Injury Update: Starter questionable to return

The Miami Heat started the second half without starting forward Pelle Larsson, as he was dealing with a right elbow contusion. Simone Fontecchio was in the starting lineup in his place.

Shortly afterwards, starting guard Norman Powell injured his hand and headed to the locker room but returned to the game a few minutes later.

Here's the rest of the injury report and pre-game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Elbow

Norman Powell: Available - Hand

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

CELTICS

Nikola Vucevic: Available - Trade

John Tonje: Out - Trade

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-25) and Boston Celtics (33-18) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Boston has won both previous matchups. The Heat are 54-88 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-43 in home games and 24-45 in road games, including 52-20 in home games and 30-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

CELTICS

G Payton Pritchard

G Derrick White

C Neemias Queta

F Sam Hauser

F Jaylen Brown

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +6.5 (-105), Celtics -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Heat +205, Celtics -250

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on if the message to players ahead of the trade deadline being 'control what you can control': "Yes, this is the league we signed up for. There's so many amazing benefits that we get to experience competing in this National Basketball Association."

"There's also a business part of it, and then there's rumors, and then there's social media, like so many things that can get you off track but you just focus on the things that you can control. Today we had a great practice. We want to improve, to get to another level these 30 games. We have a good group. We all see the possibilities, but we have to get to it."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.