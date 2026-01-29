Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 29, 8:00 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (25-23) and Chicago Bulls (23-24) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21. With their game originally scheduled for January 8 being postponed, the Heat and Bulls will now play each other three consecutive times. The Heat are 65-68 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 28-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

BULLS

G Coby White

G Isaac Okoro

C Nikola Vucevic

F Matas Buzelis

F Jalen Smith

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +1 (-115), Bulls -1 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat -106, Bulls -110

Total points scored: 243.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Day-to-day - Shoulder

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BULLS

Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the loss to the Orlando Magic: "Basically all four games we've had great first halves. We just have not been able to sustain it against that team. We started out flat, it's hard to explain that."

"We had some really deflating offensive possessions. We couldn't guard," he said. "We struggled to defend them, so that stacks up their paint points, and then they did a good job leveling off our drives."

