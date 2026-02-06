The trade deadline proved to be a rough day for the Miami Heat and their fans in regards to their chase for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and, secondarily, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.

The saga will continue, as the two-time MVP plans to make his return to the floor relatively soon and could possibly come to a real conclusion down the line, depending on whether or not Antetokounmpo commits to an extension after he's eligible on Oct. 1.

Amazon Prime Video's Chris Haynes provided clarity on where the two parties stand now that the Bucks decided to extend their partnership with Antetokounmpo through the rest of the regular season.

"Well, sources close to me told me that 'Hey, reiterate that he never requested a trade.' Obviously he's been applying pressure over the last couple of years in hopes that the Bucks will, you know, turn this roster into a championship contending roster. He wants to continue for a title for years and years during his prime, but right now, he's happy," Haynes said. "I was told that he's committed and focused on getting back healthy from that calf injury and he's progressing really well to the point where he might even play in the All-Star Game on February 15th."

"So with all that being said, what ultimately stopped a move from happening right now was that the Bucks were essentially just in intel-gathering phase, right? They were trying to figure out what deals are out there and I think they made the choice and the decision that in the offseason would be better suited to probably make a play for Giannis Antetokounmpo," Haynes concluded. "So for right now, Giannis, he's happy, he's focused. He wants to make a playoff push and so, this thing is going to extend until another five months."

The Bucks stand at 20-29 on the season, winning half their games when Antetokounmpo plays and losing 14 of 19 games without him, currently in the 12th seed in the East, three games behind the 10th seed and two games behind the 11th.

If things finally do come to a close and the Bucks do decide to re-open negotiations, the Heat would be eligible to offer three first round picks (2026, 2030, 2032), three first round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2031), along with the younger core of players they have.

At that point, however, other teams' offers will improve as well, alongside whatever likelihood there is of teams that weren't interested at the deadline becoming interested after disappointing Playoff runs.

The Heat would lose the ability to use Terry Rozier and Simone Fontecchio's contracts in a trade, as both expire after this season. Norman Powell would not be able to be dealt until the following December if and when the Heat re-sign him in the offseason.

Additionally, if Andrew Wiggins does not accept his player option, even if the Heat re-signed him, they would not be able to use his contract in a trade this offseason. They would need him to accept the option in order to use his contract in a trade.

In 30 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game, sinking 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

