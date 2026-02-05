The Milwaukee Bucks' dicussions with other teams regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to be getting more serious. With 18 hours left until Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Bucks reportedly are focused on the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves as trade partners, if they do ultimately decide to trade the two-time MVP.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear to those that need to know within the Bucks organization that he is ready for a new home, whether it's now or in the offseason, and Milwaukee has remained engaged with interested teams. I'm told the focus of those conversations have been primarily on Miami and Minnesota," ESPN's Shams Charania said. "But listen, general manager Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership, they have to sift through the offers, and they have to land on the same page about whether they're going to make a trade now or in the offseason. It remains to be seen."

"Even tonight, just moments ago, I talked to several different sources around teams involved, and there are certainly questions about whether Milwaukee is serious and genuine about pulling a move of this magnitude for this franchise at the deadline."

The Bucks are now 19-29 on the season, good for 12th in the East, 2.5 games behind the 11th seed and 3.5 games behind the 10th seed. With Antetokounmpo on the floor, they won exactly half of their games, (15-15). With him out of the picture, they've won just four of 18 games.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo I'm told, has told the Bucks, communicated to the Bucks for a period of months now that he believes the time has come to part ways and that has essentially forced the Bucks to listen to teams, to engage with teams and remain in touch with teams here this week, on the eve of the NBA trade deadline, that includes Miami, Minnesota, Golden State."

In 30 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game, sinking 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

"If they wait in the summer, Giannis gets basically an expiring year on his deal. He's got one year left, that gives him a little bit more say-so, a little bit more equity in terms of where he wants to end up and land. On the other side is Milwaukee is likely more playing toward lottery positioning in the second half. If Giannis wants to play in the second half, that is a direct conflict with goals with both sides. So this is certainly a situation even if it goes past the deadline to monitor."

