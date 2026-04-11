Miami Heat make late season roster signing

One game remains for the Miami Heat this regular season, as a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday will close this chapter before that inevitable play-in tournament.

It's been a quiet season when it comes to shuffling some deck chairs with this current roster, after the Heat were the only team not to make a move prior to this year's trade deadline back in February.

The first move of the season was made a day ago as Terry Rozier was officially waived by the Heat, after Rozier had been placed on leave by the NBA since October after federal indictments into sports gambling activity.

As many awaited this news to become official, it was expected the Heat would do what they usually do in this circumstance which is promoting a two-way player in their system to the regular roster.

The Heat's three two-way contracts: Vlad Goldin, Trevor Keels, and Jahmir Young.

All three guys have played major minutes for the Heat's G-League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, but Miami felt the most deserving of a promotion was Jahmir Young.

He's been around the regular roster for longer than Keels, and there hasn't been enough of an NBA level of trust for Goldin at this stage to make him the guy.

The Miami Heat are signing two-way guard Jahmir Young to a new two-year deal, agent Scott Nichols tells ESPN. Young fills the Heat's open spot created by waiving Terry Rozier. https://t.co/oQu7i0iiW2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2026

In the 25 games he played with the Skyforce, Young averaged 26.0 points, 8.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds a night as the clear head of the snake offensively for the Sioux Falls squad.

He has strong vision, a smooth looking jumper, and an ability to get into the lane and play in the gaps. The questions are going to be more about his overall size, as undersized 6'0 guards need an overwhelming amount of scoring pop to usually make it work at the next level.

This move isn't groundbreaking or changing anything in the grand scheme of things, but it's the Heat's way of rewarding a guy that has been working hard behind the scenes.

Even though these two-way contract shifts don't usually get people excited, which is totally understandable, it's one of the Heat's main gateways to improving talent on the roster.

Talent evaluation has been the reason the Heat have competed the way they have over the last several years. Adam Simon and his scouting department discovering unknown players such as Duncan Robinson and Max Strus, maximizing late lottery picks like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, or even cashing in on a second round pick like Pelle Larsson.

Due to the whole Rozier situation, Miami has a second round pick in this year's upcoming draft, as well as their first rounder which could be heading into lottery territory.

If the stars continue not to land, it's even more pressure on this portion of the front office to keep doing the dirty work with young pieces and discovering these hidden gems.