Ranking the Bigs for the Miami Heat's Future

Here we are at the end of May, and the Miami Heat are at home watching the Conference Finals for the second straight season. The Heat failed to escape the dreaded play-in tournament and now look towards their future, trying to get back to the top of the food chain.

In regard to the future, I will break down each positional group, starting here with the bigs, ranking the current players on the roster based on their fit for Miami and how much they can impact the team's future in a positive way.

It is no secret that Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware will headline this list, but where's the help?

1. Bam Adebayo

May 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces part-owner Tom Brady (left) and NBA player Bam Adebayo talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the in the first quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It is without question that Bam Adebayo is Miami's best player. He is their culture bearer, a top defender in the NBA, and he can score. Bam Adebayo will be a member of this team likely until he retires and he will be a part of the Miami Heat process through thick and thin. The Heat need to do Bam a favor and pair him with another star as he enters his prime years.

Bam Adebayo on Kel’el Ware’s improvement playing next to him:



“I think Kel’el is just being consistent…. Just being out there with another big — there’s a different level of communication. I feel like Kel’el trusts me when we’re in the game together. Being able to have that… pic.twitter.com/GLqL2doVHr — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) April 13, 2026

2. Kel'el Ware

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) looks to pass as he is defended by Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Kel'el Ware is an uber talented kid and the Miami Heat's best asset. Ware flashes rare size and skill that gives Miami legitimate star-upside intrigue. He walks into double doubles, blocks, and shot nearly 40% from three. His impact on Miami's future is undeniable, whether or not he is a member of the team. Ware will be a core piece in a trade, or he will develop alongside Bam Adebayo forming a formidable front court.

3. Not Currently on Roster

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Miami Heat lacked depth in the front court, and they really could have used it as the season winded down. But with Vlad Goldin being the only other big, Miami has a glaring hole there. If the Heat do trade for Giannis, him and Bam will instantly become one of the best duos in the NBA, if not Miami will have to look towards free agency and the 2026 NBA Draft to add depth. Miami has a full $15.5 Million MLE that can be used and they hold the 13th and 41st overall picks in this years draft.

Adebayo and Ware have showcased their capabilities when given extended run by Erik Spoelstra, which is why we know what Ware is capable of. The concerns then come from Miami's side with the seeming lack of trust that head coach Erik Spoelstra showed with the pairing as it didn't get as much run as it should have.

But with Bam headlining the front court and Ware being on the forefront of all things Miami Heat, help is still needed down low if the Miami Heat want to return to contention.