Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers In-Game Injury Update: Starter Out for Game
The Miami Heat currently trail the Philadelphia 76ers at half and will have to mount a comeback without All-Star shooting guard Norman Powell.
Powell came into the game questionable with a groin injury and he appeared to reinjure it when attempting to save a ball on the offensive side.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Available - Groin (Downgraded to Out)
Davion Mitchell: Available - Illness
Nikola Jovic: Out - Back
Trevor Keels: Available - G League
Jahmir Young: Available - G League
Vlad Goldin: Available - G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
SIXERS
Joel Embiid: Available - Knee
Johni Broome: Out - Knee
MarJon Beauchamp: Out - G League/Illness
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST, XFinity Moblie Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (31-28) and Philadelphia 76ers (32-26) 76ers meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 127-117, win on November 23 in Philadelphia and have now won five-straight against the Sixers overall. The Heat are 76-67 all-time versus the 76ers during the regular season, including 46-25 in home games and 30-42 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
SIXERS
G Tyrese Maxey
G V.J. Edgecombe
C Joel Embiid
F Kelly Oubre
F Dominick Barlow
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +1.5 (-102), Sixers -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Heat +105, Sixers -125
Total points scored: 240.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their crunch time loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: "It was a tale of many things but, I believe in the beginning of the fourth we were up eight and then they just hit two threes within seconds to get back into it. We couldn't extend that lead and then Porter Jr. just played terrific down the stretch, we couldn't get a handle on him. Defensively it just wasn't a great game, it would've required a whole lot more."
