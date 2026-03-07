Miami Snaps Hornets’ Surge with Gritty Victory

The Miami Heat traveled to Charlotte to take on the red-hot Hornets in the second night of a back-to-back. This game was an opportunity for both teams to make a statement. For the Heat, it was about proving their ready to escape the play-in and can handle the leagues best --or hottest as in this game-- and for the Hornets to continue their ascention up the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami entered the night down Norman Powell, Nikola Jovic, Simone Fontecchio, and Andrew Wiggins, leaving them with numerous different units on the floor, a big challenge on the second night of a back to back.

Yet it was no match for Miami's grit as they got the job done -- and as always, here's how Miami's players graded.

1. Tyler Herro- A+

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes through the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and guard Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

You can say whatever you want about Tyler Herro's defense, he gets paid to play offense, to create for his team and he went above and beyond against Charlotte. Herro drew so much attention from the Hornets defense creating open looks for his teammates, and ultimately himself. Herro scored 35 points going 8/10 from three, and gathered 9 boards and 9 assists. This is the Tyler Herro the Heat know he can be, Herro knows he can be, and the one Miami needs down the stretch of this season.

2. Bam Adebayo- B

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives in defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Bam put together two uncharacteristic performances in a row. For the second straight contest his three-ball wasn't falling, he struggled against Diabete, and he had a high-volume low efficiency night from the floor. In a game where Miami needed their captain most, he struggled out the gate but came alive when it mattered most. In the fourth quarter Bam had 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist while helping Miami slam the door on the red-hot Hornets.

3. Davion Mitchell- A

Mar 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Koa Knueppel (7) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

When Davion is scoring in double figures, the Heat are better. The defense, the facilitating, it goes a long way, and when brings scoring to the equation he is a dangerous weapon. Tonight, Davion had 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 7 assists, while providing his scoring spark in a 10-point third quarter.

Player Grade Kel'el Ware B+ Kasparas Jakucionis C- Myron Gardner B Pelle Larsson B Jaime Jaquez Jr. A+

This was a great matchup, and another win on the second night of a back-to-back for the Heat, an area they have greatly improved upon from last season (11-4).

Miami now moves closer to their goal of a play-in escape with two matchups against Toronto and one against Philly still to come. Miami has the opportunity to escape the play-in, now they must continue to stack days.