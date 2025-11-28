More help on the way for the Miami Heat?
As if the Miami Heat offense needs any more octane.
The team is in the top five in scoring and pace since the start of its stunning 2025-26 season, and it has yet to see a minute from its prized first-round pick, Kasparas Jakucionis who, while inconsistent this summer, showed preseason flashes of the court vision that convinced the Heat to take him 20th overall in June. That was well below where most draft pundits projected him, so Miami felt it had a steal -- someone in the Goran Dragic mold with a little more of a pass-first mentality.
With the Heat currently loaded in the backcourt, however, Jakucionis has been getting run, and getting to run a team, in Sioux Falls with the Skyforce. And the progress there has been encouraging, with the assists rising as the turnovers decrease.
Jakucionis's G-League debut was sloppy (two assists, six turnovers) but as in summer league, he tends to taper down the errors as he becomes more comfortable, and he shoots better in rhythm. The defense has been impressive throughout and that, more than anything, will endear him eventually to Erik Spoelstra.
There's no great rush to elevate him, not with Davion Mitchell fourth in the entire NBA in total assists, and Tyler Herro, Norman Powell,, Dru Smith and at times Pelle Larsson sharing the backcourt,
And Jakucionis is still most effective running pick-and-rolls, which the Heat have de-emphasized in their own offense this season, to great effect. But that's never going away completely, with more likely coming back as Herro re-integrates. And you can see how the Heat's final form could be a heavier dose of them with Jakucionis at the controls.
He's only 19, though, and Miami has been patient with other recent draft picks and it's paid off. Kel'el Ware is emerging now, and Nikola Jovic got an extension, even if his development has stalled so far this season and he's currently on the outside looking into the rotation.
That's a potentially formidable young core, and Larsson and Jaquez Jr., aren't all that much older -- nor is Herro for that matter. We won't know for a while if the Heat got their most recent pick right, but the odds are they have, if their prior selections are any indication. The key now is consistent upticks in decision-making and defense, no matter where he's playing, and Jakucionis is showing that.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick