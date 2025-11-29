The match-up on Saturday night between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons is more than just a homecoming game for one specific sharpshooter. The number one seed vs the number three seed in the Eastern Conference is quite the draw.

Duncan Robinson making his return to the building is a fun storyline as well, considering the Heat will be giving him a tribute video pregame.

The Heat will be trying to extend their winning streak to seven, yet it should be their biggest test to date.

So, let's get into some keys for this matchup:

1. How will the rotation shake out now?

Jaime Jaquez Jr's questionable tag in this game is the one swing factor for game-plans shifting for Miami. Other than that, it's pretty simple how the Heat need to treat this rotation. For one, many of the fans in favor of Kel'el Ware starting may be in for a treat tonight, as the positional size of the Pistons could cause problems with Heat going small. Aside from the starting lineup talk, staggering Norman Powell and Tyler Herro instead of a five man bench unit again is important. Running Powell with that second unit to allow him to find his offensive rhythm is a definite key. Will the Heat need Simone Fontecchio's shooting? Can they play both Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith? A tough matchup like this will shine light on the guys Erik Spoelstra trusts most.

2. One X-Factor Heat player tonight.

There's a real X-Factor in this match-up that I believe will be a big reason if the Heat do indeed extend their winning streak to seven. It's not their two elite scorers in the back-court. It's not their two-way big man captain. It's not even their second year 7 footer who has been on a massive run. Actually, the guy to watch for is Andrew Wiggins. For one, he's the guy to watch when it comes to evening out lineups across the game, just due to his off-ball fit in many spots. But in this match-up, his defense will absolutely be needed. Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren in the front-court aside, Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham are not easy covers for small guards. Wiggins will be needed to stay out of foul trouble, and bother their lengthy perimeter guys much of the night.

3. What to watch for when defending the Pistons?

The Pistons roster consists of constant paint threats that can hurt you in different ways. Duren around the rim off second chance opportunities or lobs. Thompson or Harris on short paint shots. Cunningham off normal dribble penetration. Yet with all that two point success, they currently rank 28th in three point attempts. Sometimes the Heat's early clock offense can get them in trouble when taking too many twos, but the Pistons style doesn't consist of jacking up three balls all night. But the area that will hurt is the free throw line. Detroit ranks third in free throw attempts a night, and it's the simplest way to slow down Miami's offense. Easier said than done, but Miami needs to prioritize containing in this one.