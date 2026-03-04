Herro, Adebayo too much for the tanking Brooklyn Nets

It was time for the Miami Heat to take care of business. With a two game set against the tanking Brooklyn Nets sitting in front of Miami, a one game at a time mindset was needed as Erik Spoelstra said pregame.

Norman Powell remained out for Miami, as well as Nikola Jovic, while Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins were upgraded to available.

The Heat did what they were supposed to offensively, as the scoring was being spread out evenly between Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Andrew Wiggins for most of this one, as Miami handled this Nets squad.

So let's get into some game takeaways tonight:

1. Jaime Jaquez Jr's hot start.

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) protects the basketball from Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) during the second quarter

It always helps when you are able to get some easy ones to start. A hard transition attack leading to a foul and a trip to the free throw line was how Jaime Jaquez Jr kicked things off in the first quarter. Shortly after, he got a pair of threes to drop which is the next evolution of his game, leading to Brooklyn sending wild close-outs his way on the perimeter. That's where he wants you. A quick 13 points in his first stint was a great start, but also expected when he faces teams like Brooklyn. Games with a bit more freedom fit the style of Jaquez Jr.

2. A match-up the Heat's captain takes personally.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter

When Bam Adebayo walks into the arena to face certain opposing bigs, you just know there's going to be a higher level of energy. Whether it's Myles Turner or Jaren Jackson Jr, Adebayo wants to show weaknesses in those strong defenders by attacking them often. Another name to add into that list is Nic Claxton, as he always seems to take that match-up personally. Adebayo came out firing in this one, jumping out to a 15 point first half where he got up 14 shot attempts. The field goal attempts are a usual tell that a match-up has a little something extra to it for Adebayo.

3. One Tyler Herro offensive trend.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball during the fourth quarter

When you hear the name Tyler Herro, your mind immediately goes to an elite knockdown shooter from the perimeter. While that point still stands from his draft profile to current day, he's leaning more and more into that inside the arc game. There are times when you think he has some space to pull that three ball, but he often defers with a shot fake and attack most likely into a floater. It's been an efficient adjustment for him, but just an interesting overall trend compared to a year ago where Erik Spoelstra was clamoring for 10 three point attempts a night from him.