One Miami Heat player becoming beneficiary of a healthy roster

In this two game stretch post All Star break, the only rotational piece to miss a game for the Miami Heat was Davion Mitchell on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Aside from that, this team has found their groove with the primary guys logging some real minutes together, which allows Erik Spoelstra to tinker with things more than he's been able to all season.

The more guys healthy, the better the guys on the top-end of the roster play.

Watching the way Memphis doubled, and even tripled, Bam Adebayo in his post reps last night while Tyler Herro and Norman Powell spotted up on the perimeter was a real luxury.

If Adebayo is doubled while Herro and Powell's defenders won't leave them off the ball, who would be the next guy in line to find some opportunities?

That would be, and has been, Andrew Wiggins.

When Erik Spoelstra was asked about the sentiment that Wiggins benefits more than any other player when it comes to a healthy squad, he said "I think he's one of the more underrated two-way players in the league."

Talked to Spo last night about the player on the team that benefits most from a fully healthy squad:



Andrew Wiggins



He goes on for a while about that take: pic.twitter.com/iV05pkfARy — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 22, 2026

He continued on his defensive dominance as of late, but ackowledged the offensive role soon after. "He's a guy that fits into the way that we play. It's a fine line because you can also get lost a little bit, but I think he's just more of a play off others and play off the flow of the game. You don't want him going too many possessions where he's not able to be aggressive."

"He's a great player when he can play off other things that are happening, and he can just finish some plays, rather than create," Spoelstra finished with. "And that's what happened tonight."

When he falls into the fourth option offensively, somehow his usage rises. Defenses lose track of his chaotic attacks in open space, forget about him on a random back-cut off the ball, and finds more open looks from three than he's been used to all season.

Wiggins finished with 28 points on Saturday night, as he shot 9 of 10 from the field while knocking down all 4 of his three point attempts.

When Norman Powell was asked about this same sentiment, he wasn't giving the credit to the way defenses are not leaving Herro and himself. He gave the shine to that attention I mentioned on Adebayo.

Got Norman Powell’s take on that same comment about Andrew Wiggins benefitting from a healthy Heat squad



The player he actually credits for that Wiggins success is the attention sent at Bam Adebayo last night pic.twitter.com/JnHooxuFEL — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 22, 2026

"Like tonight, Bam drawing that attention, having three guys now he's the recipient of that," Powell said on the Wiggins offensive bump. "Now we're skipping the ball across court, now they're closing out, he can shoot the ball-he can drive-he can put them in the post."

Now the goal is just to make this recent availability a sustainable product for the remainder of the season. Herro will get his. Powell will get his. Adebayo will get his.

And because of that, it's creating a pathway to Wiggins joining that party pretty consistently.