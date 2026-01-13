One Miami Heat player needs a minute bump, plus the X-Factor vs Phoenix Suns

It was a rough road trip for the Miami Heat this past week. An 0-3 record against the Timberwolves, Pacers, and Thunder before heading home to a three game span that doesn't appear easy.

It kicks off tonight against the Phoenix Suns, followed by the Celtics and Thunder yet again.

After missing the last game with some lower back soreness, Norman Powell is listed as questionable for this match-up tonight, as time is ticking on the duo of Tyler Herro and Powell actually sharing the floor together for more than once every two weeks.

So let's jump right into some keys to getting out of this losing streak:

1. Kel'el Ware needs a minutes bump.

Dec 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) warms up against the Sacramento Kings before the game at Kaseya Center.

It seems like Erik Spoelstra is going to be sticking with this smaller first unit at the moment. If Powell plays then it'll look extremely small with Davion Mitchell and Herro also in the back-court, and if he doesn't play, Pelle Larsson will slot in. Larsson getting that promotion isn't a problem, as he's been more than solid when put into that role this season. But if Kel'el Ware isn't going to start, he needs to at least be prioritized in the rotation. Whenever he's the back-up big, it's easy for the staff to forget about him on the bench, leading to a few 8 minute first half spurts lately. This isn't a massive Suns squad, but Ware elevates the energy and needs to see a playing time spike.

2. The offensive and defensive comparisons.

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) shoots against the Miami Heat during the first half at Footprint Center.

These two teams find themselves with a ton of defensive comparisons. They sit 4th and 5th in defensive rating this season, with the exact same metric at 111.9. As mentioned before, they tend to play smaller at times, which means a lot of switching 1 through 4 in most lineups, just as the Heat have done this season. On the offensive side of the ball, it's a game that'll usually be played with a smooth tempo. Not because they're trying to run in transition constantly like Miami, but due to the fact Phoenix doesn't get to the free throw line often. The Suns are pretty consistent at getting to that 40 three point attempt marker though, which means it's the one obvious trait that could lead to a Heat loss. If Heat shoot like they did in Indiana while Phoenix gets hot from deep, it'll be a game storyline.

3. One Heat player needed offensively.

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45), guard Pelle Larsson (9), and center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) stand after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for a bunch of Heat players offensively lately, but one in particular is in need of a bounce back. Jaime Jaquez Jr missed some time as he battled through an ankle injury and an illness, before returning decently strong in Indiana with 16 points on 50% shooting. But it wasn't his best showing in OKC: five points and five turnovers tell that story. In games like the one tonight, they need their sixth man of the year candidate and offensive energy ball to find his rhythm and set a tone. While the fit of certain starters try to find their footing early, they need their area of consistency in Jaquez Jr off the bench. If he can dominate the paint by getting downhill as he often does, it'll be a difference maker.