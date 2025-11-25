One number shows what Erik Spoelstra thinks of his rising player
Is it possible to win Most Improved Player of the week, or month?
If it were, Kel'el Ware would be a candidate. The Miami Heat center, in his second season, has made tremendous strides in-season, which is reflected not just in his monster numbers of late, but also in the way that his coach is trusting him.
Erik Spoelstra has always shown his hand, on how he feels about a player, with how many minutes the player is granted, and specifically with the timing of many of those minutes.
In Monday's win against the Dallas Mavericks, Spoelstra played Ware for a team-high 34 minutes, and did so even though Bam Adebayo (29 minutes) wasn't in foul trouble. And he used Ware late in a clutch game, except for the occasional possession. The Heat won, and even with Tyler Herro returning with an efficient 24 points, including clutch floaters, you can argue that Ware was the team's most impactful player throughout.
The NBA nation is now starting to take notice of Ware's consistent string of strong performances. The rebounding is what is grabbing the most attention, but it's the manner in which Ware is grabbing them that matters most. It's been all the additional efforts, coupled with the better boxing out. The little things are now complimenting the big things much better.
The questions about Ware when he was drafted were related to his motor, which sometimes has slowed to a halt during his short tenure, after he had a habit of that at Indiana University. But it's been closer to full throttle lately, and when it is, there are few in the NBA with the overall skill set that he has at his height. Maybe it's been the postgame texts from former Heat captain (and current development mentor) Udonis Haslem from the Amazon studios. Or maybe it's been current teammates pushing, such as current captain Adebayo.
But something has clearly gotten Ware going.
"Man, I'm gassing him up," Adebayo said. "I'm not gonna lie to y'all."
So has Spoelstra, and not just with the smiles and praise in the postgame pressers. The coach is doing it with trust. When the Heat are fully whole, with Andrew Wiggins and Norman Powell and Nikola Jovic back, there may not be as many starts and finishes for Ware. But if he continues to play like this, that will be considered, as will many meaningful stretches in between.
