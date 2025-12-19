The Miami Heat make "big" change in Brooklyn

Six foot eleven, six foot ten, six foot ten, six foot eight, and six foot six. Those are the heights of the Brooklyn Nets current starting lineup.

Dealing with size has been a struggle for the Heat as they try to lean into a majority of their perimeter scorers and attackers. Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware flickering on and off throughout games to try and hold up the big man position on the boards.

But when you're already without Tyler Herro, as a starting lineup shift is certainly needed, Erik Spoelstra and the coaching staff went back to their big man duo in Brooklyn to start the game.

Kel’el Ware back in the starting lineup tonight:



Davion Mitchell

Norman Powell

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Kel’el Ware — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 19, 2025

Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins will round out that lineup. Coach Spo hasn't been pleased with this front-court duos defensive minutes so far this season, as it hasn't hit the levels that it ultimately should with Adebayo guarding the perimeter and Ware holding down the backline.

But the only way to truly allow them to fix it? Play them through it.

It was a loud and dominant November for the young big man Kel'el Ware. Twenty point double-doubles were becoming the norm as he started to find a true offensive rhythm as not only an interior force, but also being an extremely consistent perimeter shooter.

Even if some are unhappy with certain lapses that may occur, sitting him on the sideline for 36 out of 48 minutes just won't help the cause for a young player's confidence.

An opportunity arises for this starting unit to prove that they can dominate on both ends of the floor again. Winning the rebounding battle will be crucial to really selling their productivity to the staff.

They will still be staggered across the night to balance lineups throughout this 48 minute performance, but prioritizing these two again has a chance to be the energy jolt this team needs amid this five game losing streak.