The Heat are getting comfortable playing in Orlando, as they matched up with them tonight for the first time in five days with a NBA Cup battle approaching on Tuesday in the same building.

Tyler Herro was ruled out for this game, as he has a MRI scheduled for saturday to some pain in his big toe. Norman Powell returned, jumping back into the starting lineup with Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware.

Adebayo and Powell took the lead per usual on asserting Miami into the game with high scoring totals, as it continued into the typical Magic-Heat close battle down to the wire.

So let's get right into some takeaways from this game:

1. Norman Powell's early aggression on a Herro-less night.

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the hoop past Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A 15 point first half for Norman Powell on a Tyler Herro-less night is far from abnormal. He was in one of those aggressive modes out the gate, as Davion Mitchell made it his personal mission to ignite Powell on the break. He was doing it in all ways: three point land, floater, and tough dribble combos into rim attempts on the move. The other primary area that becomes beneficial due to his aggression is trips to the charity stripe. When he's active, defenders fly out even harder than usual, leading to multiple first half fouls on three point attempts. It's always a good brand of basketball when he is setting that tone.

2. One list of names regarding Bam Adebayo gets an update.

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the hoop past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo and lists of names were a hot topic tonight. The main one was him breaking into top three in points in Miami Heat history, only behind Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning. But on an even deeper level, there's another list of names that got a lowkey update on Friday night. Jaren Jackson Jr and Myles Turner are two names on the list I'm referring to, as it's guys that Bam Adebayo walks into the building ready to play at his highest level for. Wendell Carter Jr seems to be added to that list, as Adebayo was attacking in ways that felt beyond natural 1-on-1 levels. A sixteen point first half on efficient numbers was only the beginning of it, as he was energized after every one of those tough buckets.

3. One key stat is creeping up as a Miami Heat flaw.

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Late in the third quarter as the Magic made their two-way run to push the lead to 8, one thing in the box score jumped out: 14 three point attempts. A team that once set gamely goals to hit a 40 threes marker, somehow keeps seeing some slippage as the faster style keeps leading to more two point attempts across the board. More layups and paint shots isn't a bad thing, but the Heat were crossing that line tonight of too many tough twos from the free throw line extended. Part of this could just be this team's personnel, since aside from Powell, the rotation includes a bunch of guys who have somewhat been shooting above their heads from deep. The main issue here is that teams are scheming this, by simply not helping off the perimeter when Miami gets to their 1-on-1 downhill game. It's something to keep an eye on.