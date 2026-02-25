The Miami Heat were unable to win their fourth straight game after a disastrous 4th quarter was their downfall against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat ultimately fell with a final score of 117 – 128. This loss drops the Heat’s record to 31 – 28 and drops them back to 8th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tyler Herro – Grade: D

Tyler Herro is clearly still trying to get his legs under him after returning from injury. This game was a good example of that as it looked like he was struggling to get the same lift on his shot attempts. As soon as the ball left his hands it looked short. I think Herro would of benefited by driving more instead of taking so many three point attempts. Also, several of his attempts felt rushed and unnecessary. The Heat will need Herro to score better than he did this game in the future.

As for other things, Herro actually passed the ball well in this game. I have always felt he was an underrated passer, but people seem to be catching on. He knows how to use his scoring ability to help set up teammates well. He had an excellent hit ahead pass to set up an easy layup that many will forget about, but those plays help set the tempo of the game. Importantly, Miami needs Herro to be at his best and he was not in this game.

Norman Powell – Grade: B

Norman Powell was the best offense for the Heat once again. He seemed to be the only one to reliably generate points, on good efficiency all night. The best part of Powell’s game was late in the 4th quarter where he was able to get to the free throw line 3 straight possessions. Now this did not help the Heat come away with the win this game, but in the future if he can replicate that it will bring good results more times than not.

Now for as what Powell needs to do better there is only glaring issue in his performance against the Bucks. That is the turnovers. Miami is just not good enough of a team to sustain 6 turnovers from one of their best players. Miami needs to be a team that takes care of the ball well and their All-Star did not do that.

Bam Adebayo – Grade: C-

The Heat’s captain did not have his usual game in this contest. Bam Adebayo has been a consistent source of energy, offense, and the defensive anchor in recent games, but this game was not a good example. Now he was not terrible, but he did not play to the level that Miami needs him to play at to be a good team. What was most disappointing is I noticed one or two times that Adebayo could of rotated and he was unable to make the rotation. That is not a big deal, but it has felt like in recent weeks Adebayo was able to shut down literally every drive from opposing teams.

On the offensive end Adebayo did not have his best game, but it also could have been worse. There was a point where it felt like he was about to catch fire and will the Heat to victory, but it was short lived. Adebayo had 8 three point attempts this game and that is a little too much for my liking. I would love that number to stay around 5 and trade some of them for midrange or attempts in the paint.

