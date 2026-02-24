The Miami Heat are getting ready to try and keep this post All Star break stretch rolling, as they head to Milwaukee tonight to possibly extend their winning streak to four.

Nikola Jovic continues to be listed as doubtful for this one, although he's been on the outside of the rotation looking in as of late. Davion Mitchell is listed as questionable, which potentially could open up the starting door for Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis once again.

Giannis Anetokounmpo remains sidelined for the Bucks tonight, as Milwaukee currently sits outside the play-in in the 11th seed.

But let's jump right into some keys for the Heat tonight:

1. Defensive focus: who to worry about?

Feb 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The defense is crucial in a game like this. When playing an undermanned Memphis Grizzlies team for example, you can give up a bunch of points and still win by double digits because of Miami's own offensive talent. But this Bucks team actually has guys that can put the ball in the basket during this Antetokounmpo-less stretch. The first guy is newly acquired Cam Thomas who has been scoring at will off the bench since arrival. Even the starting back-court of Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr have the ability to get hot and put some pressure on the defense. If Mitchell can't go tonight, there will be more pressure on the wings and bigs to cover things up for Miami.

2. Does the Andrew Wiggins trend continue?

Oct 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

My Andrew Wiggins theory has been on full display as of late with the Heat getting healthier as Tyler Herro has made it back into the mix. With the attention on Herro, Norman Powell, and Bam Adebayo, it's slotted Wiggins into a much more ideal role which has led to some scoring outbursts. Now heading to Milwaukee, it'll be interesting to see if this trend continues. I'd expect Herro or Powell to lead the way in a game like this as the odds are one will catch their flow, but the relief scoring of Wiggins is what can push a game like this out of reach.

3. A duo to prioritize.

Feb 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) tries to split the defense of Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) and guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With Jakucionis possibly stepping back into the starting lineup tonight, it's a really positive sign that his trust levels have grown to this point this early on. He's been under control, strong defensively, and the offense has been rather consistent. With all that said, there's a certain combination that I'd like to see more: Jakucionis and Herro. It was seen a ton in that first game back from break against the Hawks, and it was clear the two have a natural offensive synergy. Even if Jakucionis starts with Herro off the bench, I'd like to see them work some lineups back in with those two slotted in the back-court.