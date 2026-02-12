Bam Adebayo has long been the anchor of the Miami Heat frontcourt, but he has yet to have a co-star, someone to help carry the load. Now, it appears that the Heat may have found that guy, at least they are working towards it.

And that man is Kel'el Ware, a much-discussed player on the Miami Heat with unlimited potential. A few weeks ago, head coach Erik Spoelstra called out the young center insinuating that he was "playing bad on purpose" because he didn't like his playing time, bit coach Spoelstra retracted his statement, Ware took it like a pro --along with trade rumors-- and continued waiting for another opportunity, one that has returned.

The last three of the Miami Heat's games as we approach the All-Star break have not only seen an increase in minutes for Kel'el Ware, but an increase in minutes in which the Miami Heat go against their small-ball tendencies and go with a "double-big" lineup.

Which has been successful:

It hasn't come against the best competition, but ... the Adebayo-Ware frontcourt is a plus 68 in 42 minutes together over the last three games. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 12, 2026

Beyond the whopping +68 in only 42 minutes. So far this season the duo has a +3.4 net rating over 284 minutes. While Bam anchors the defense, Ware adds that extra spark on offense. His ability to crash the offensive class and get easy put back looks (seven offensive boards against New Orleans), and ability to stretch the floor (40.3% from three), increases the spacing and cohesiveness of Miami's offense.

Let's See More

The duo wasn't getting much action before as Ware found a decrease in playing time due to motor concerns, and defensive lapses, but now here is the truth. The Heat are once again in the play-in --although they are in a position to escape it-- and they have to see what they have for the future, specifically if a Bam and Ware frontcourt can work. I believe it can, they believe it can, but coach Spoelstra must continue to roll it out through all the bumps and bruises.

Miami can always make noise in the playoffs, they have proven that, but this season is nothing without growth, development, and observation.

Trusting Spoelstra while questioning Kel’el Ware’s role

Coach Spoelstra had this to say about Ware's recent performances (he also acknowledges the statement he made):

“I also appreciate Kel’el’s process over the last 3 weeks or month, since whenever that game was — the infamous postgame quote. But his process really improved and you’re going to go through stretches where it’s up and down but he came in everyday since then — just trying to work on getting better…I appreciate his approach as of late.” Erik Spoelstra

Did I like what Spoelstra said? No. But I do understand why he’s so hard on Kel’el Ware. Spo wants to get the most out of him. Ware has unicorn potential and represents Adebayo’s first real chance at having a true frontcourt Robin, someone who can ease the load, be his sidekick, and help dominate opponents on both ends of the floor.

The duo can work, the Heat will do their best to make it work, but above all, the experiment must continue.

