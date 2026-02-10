Erik Spoelstra and Miami Heat go big with the starting lineup

The Utah Jazz may be trying to tank for a higher pick in the Western Conference, but that doesn't mean they lack talent on that side.

They recently made a move to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr from the Memphis Grizzlies, leaning into a giant front-court to start games.

Jackson Jr, Lauri Markkanen, and Jusuf Nurkic sit on the other side of the Heat on Monday night in Miami, which naturally forced an adjustment from Erik Spoelstra.

The team is without three usual starters in this game: Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Pelle Larsson. None of those guys were helping match size of that big unit, but it did open up some first unit slots.

Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo stayed put in that starting lineup, while Simone Fontecchio filled in at the two guard. But the last name was the one many fans have been wanting, as Kel'el Ware will be starting next to Adebayo.

Heat starters tonight vs giant Jazz front-court:



Davion Mitchell

Simone Fontecchio

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Kel’el Ware — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) February 10, 2026

They're coming off a performance a day ago where the two played off each other quite well. Dominating the Washington Wizards defensively, shooting the ball at a high clip from three, and working some high low actions to maximize their playing time.

With the current position of the Heat this season, the areas of curiosity are the things fans want to see the team lean into. One of those obviously being the lineups with two bigs.

On the flip side, it wasn't always perfect with these two early in the season. When it works, it shines no doubt. But when they are jammed up offensively, or lack energy in that lineup, it can go bad in a hurry.

If Ware and Adebayo in particular want this to be a consistent thing moving forward, they have to take advantage and maximize their time next to one another on the floor.

That begins tonight, as Adebayo obviously loves matchups with Jackson Jr, and Ware will either have to deal with the inside size of Nurkic or the perimeter quickness of Markkanen.

The defense will be the swing ability, but it helps having Mitchell and Wiggins guarding their yard on the perimeter edges.