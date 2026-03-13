The Benefits of Bam Adebayo's Turn in Spotlight

Now that Bam Adebayo has come back to Earth with a more human game (21 points in a win against against Milwaukee) than whatever it is that he did on Tuesday night against Washington, the chatter about his 83-point out-of-body experience will subside some.

But there may be some lingering benefits to it.

Yes, Adebayo had to endure the censure of the social media snakes and national media maggots who blasted his accomplishment without having even partially watched it -- something Adebayo's coach, Erik Spoelstra, pointed out Thursday. Which is why he felt no need to apologize for anything he or Adebayo did to reach the second all-time total in NBA history. Rather, the coach felt a need to lash out in a way he rarely does.

Erik Spoelstra on some of the public push back following Bam’s 83 point night:



“I apologize to absolutely no one.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 12, 2026

But, now that normalcy has returned, and Adebayo is just a really good basketball player on an improving basketball team, one that has won seven straight and snatched a playoff spot, he may get the benefit of his increased profile to the masses and, especially, the voters.

Here are three ways this could manifest itself:

1. Defensive honors

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This will absolutely sound ridiculous. It shouldn't matter how a player performs offensively when it comes to evaluating him defensively, especially for awards such as Defensive Player of the Year or All-Defensive Team. And anyone who has watched Adebayo over the past nine years knows that he should have had a higher finish than third for Defensive Player of the Year and he never should have been left off an All-Defensive Team. But scoring, and scoring at a rate that Adebayo did on Tuesday, does get your name circulating more. Stars get more support for defensive honors, typically, even when they don't necessarily deserve it in a given season (Kobe Bryant in the NBA and Derek Jeter in MLB come to mind) and offense tends to get athletes more attention. Adebayo likely won't win Defensive Player of the Year regardless, because San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama entered the season as a definitive favorite and has done nothing to disappoint. But if there's a decision for a voter to be made for First Team All-Defense, Adebayo may get the little push he already deserved, for anchoring a top four defense again, with all of his responsibilities and with the way it suffers without him.

2. All-NBA Consideration?

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It's likely too late, since Adebayo's slow start to the season, similar to last season, took him out of All-Star consideration and made it nearly impossible to get in the All-NBA mix. But so many stars will fail to reach the 65-game threshold that it's possible Adebayo can get some votes here. It depends largely on how the Heat finish. If Miami lands a top-5 seed in the East, with Adebayo catalyzing it, his new name recognition may bump him in the mix. It certainly will help for next season's All-Star game -- provided he doesn't start sluggishly again.

3. Olympic Bam

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Let's be clear: Bam was always making the USA Team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and a chance to win his third gold meal. He played well for the 2024 team, and now Erik Spoelstra has been elevated to head coach. You think Spo is leaving Bam at home? After what you saw Tuesday night, and the love between them? Um, no. But now, at least, there will be fewer questions about it. Not only is Adebayo an elite defender with international experience.... but he's also someone who somehow scored 83 points.